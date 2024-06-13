LEGOLAND Florida Appoints New Park President

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has appointed Franceen Gonzales as its new park president.

What's Happening:

Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND Florida Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Franceen Gonzales as its new Park President, effective June 10th.

With more than 30 years of experience in amusement parks, water parks, hotels, and family entertainment, Gonzales brings a wealth of expertise to the role.

She will oversee all park operations for LEGOLAND Florida Resort, LEGOLAND Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park, LEGOLAND Hotel, LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.

About Franceen Gonzales:

Gonzales has garnered extensive industry knowledge from leading U.S. companies in the theme park sector.

Previously, she served as Park Director at Six Flags Great Adventure and as Vice President of Risk Management at Great Wolf Resorts.

Most recently, she held the position of Chief Experience Officer at WhiteWater West, spearheading customer experience initiatives across five business units and five global offices.

Among her notable projects are Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day Island, featuring its inaugural cladded tower, AquaNick Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, with custom SpongeBob and PAW Patrol themes, two major expansions of the highest-attended water park in Brazil, and various other high-profile projects that have set industry benchmarks in innovation and guest experience.

With a hobby and passion for the amusement park industry and industry safety, Gonzales currently holds the distinction of being ASTM International’s first female chair for its 2024 committee, which writes the global technical safety standards for the industry.

She has also served on the Board of Directors for IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) twice, as well as on the board for the WWA (World Waterpark Association).

Additionally, she has held the position of Chairman of AIMS International (Amusement Industry Manufacturers and Suppliers).

What They're Saying:

Franceen Gonzales: "I'm excited to return to my roots in park operations and thrilled to continue the legacy of success at the world-class LEGOLAND Florida Resort, alongside a dedicated team committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences. Stepping through the Park, I rediscovered the sense of wonderment that both children and adults experience here. It's truly special, and I feel deeply honored to be joining this incredible team."