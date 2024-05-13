Summer Brick Party Returning to LEGOLAND Florida with New Shows, Characters, Treats and More

Get ready for an exciting summer filled with bricktastic adventures as the Summer Brick Party returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort from June 1st to August 11th.

What’s Happening:

Families and LEGO aficionados of all ages are in for a treat with thrilling new shows, characters, and mouthwatering seasonal treats.

The park's beloved characters, including LEGO Shark Suit Guy, will be making a return, along with events like Red, White & BOOM!, the park’s annual 4th of July celebration and more.

Making a Comeback: Go Xtreme! – LEGOLAND Florida Resort is heating up with adrenaline-pumping shows! Catch the high-flying action of Go Xtreme! where you'll be on the edge of your seat as stunt performers compete for fame on LEGO City's hit TV show soaring on skateboards, stunt bikes and more. Stick around after the show to meet the newest character, “LEGO Producer” for pictures and high fives.

All-time favorites like LEGO Shark Suit Guy make a return. Additionally, the park introduces exciting new characters like I heart LEGOLAND Boy and I heart LEGOLAND Girl. Also, don't miss meeting the park’s NEW bright red LEGO DUPLO bunny, Hopsy who is joining the park in character form for the first time! Geared for preschoolers, Hopsy debuts at her new exclusive show, Playtime with Hopsy teaching little ones how to play using their imagination! In addition, shimmy your way through Park-wide dance parties with LEGO characters, including an exciting new show filled with high-energy party music, singing, and dancing called “Party. Play. Fun!” Unique Water Ski Show: If you want to cool off from the summer heat, you can sail over to Brickbeard’s Watersport Stunt Show. While there, you can wave to Brickbeard’s buccaneer recruits as they perform a gravity-defying water stunt show, featuring wakeboarding, barefoot-skiing, jump acts, and the show’s iconic water ski pyramid on select dates.

Indulge in an array of NEW seasonal delights at LEGOLAND Florida Resort! Try sinking your teeth into the seasonal Pineapple Party Apple Fries, topped with vanilla ice cream, and served on a pineapple upside-down cake. Or you can explore something savory like braised pork tacos and grilled Argentinian chorizo topped with fresh chimichurri on a hoagie. These seasonal delights are available for a limited time only. Red, White & BOOM! – Each year, on July 4th, LEGOLAND Florida Resort hosts its one-day-only celebration, “Red, White & BOOM!” This year, participate in the fun with activities including an American flag LEGO brick build and a DJ dance party. The park ends the night with an unforgettable fireworks show called Touch The Sky over the breathtaking Lake Eloise. All guests are encouraged to wear special and unique 3D viewing glasses that transform the fireworks into LEGO bricks right before your eyes, making this experience unlike any other fireworks show.