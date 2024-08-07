First Ever Drone Show Coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort for Brick-or-Treat Monster Party

Brick-or-Treat Monster Party will return each weekend from September 14 through October 27 at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. This event will also debut the first-ever drone show at the park.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is introducing a brand-new Monster Skytacular drone aerial show.

Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns each weekend on Saturdays and Sundays from September 14th through October 27th, with a special opening day on Friday the 13th.

This kid-friendly event is the only time of year where guests can meet the Park’s exclusive LEGO monster characters, indulge in our exclusive limited-time food and beverage offerings, enjoy special immersive Halloween shows and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy.

Monster Skytacular Drone Show:

End your Brick-or-Treat nights with the exhilarating and brand-new Monster Skytacular aerial show!

Featuring dazzling drones, flashes of fireworks and bumping beats, the monster party is taking to the skies.

For the first time in LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s history, 500 individual drones will soar high over Lake Eloise to end every event night with a great show.

The state-of-the-art drones will feature intricate, synchronized patterns and combine the excitement of fireworks.

Candy:

The Monster Party wouldn’t be complete without the chance to Brick-or-Treat throughout the streets of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Wander through awesome themed sections of the Park to fill your bags with all the candy at its seven themed candy stations.

Beware of the Curse of the Pharaoh as you creep past the Creatures of the Kingdom all the way to Wicked Sweet Way.

All candy stations open at 2 p.m. every event day with courtesy candy bags available for guests.

Entertainment and Attractions:

Guests can get into the BOO-tastic Halloween spirit each event day with several special shows and attractions throughout the Park: Lord Vampyre is hosting the coolest, most exclusive dance party for Very Important Monsters and guests are invited to bring their monstrous moves to the V.I.M. Dance Party. Don’t miss tryouts for the Zombie Cheer Crew in Fun Town where guests can show off their best dance moves at a high-energy pep rally featuring Zombie Cheerleader herself. Something ‘unbeLEAFable’ is happening in LEGO City! Packed with energetic singing and dancing, The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night is a musical mystery featuring an appearance by Plant Monster. Every event evening, the 4D Theater transforms into the Mad Scientist Laboratory, an interactive experience where families can meet special LEGO characters including Square Foot and Wolf Guy. Step aboard the Disco Dragon Coaster in LEGO Kingdoms and get ready to jive with a groovy monster jam and party lights or take a ride on the Monster Party Carousel to really show off your costume around Fun Town. In addition, all your favorite LEGO Monsters can be found throughout the Park, including Monster Rocker, Spider Lady, Mummy, Zombie Pirate, Mad Scientist, Scarecrow, Witch and Shark Suit Guy.



What They’re Saying:

Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales: "As the new President of this awesome resort, it's exhilarating to hit the ground running with such a remarkable event. We can't wait for everyone to witness LEGO creativity combined with cutting-edge technology light up our skies this Halloween."