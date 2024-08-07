First Ever Drone Show Coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort for Brick-or-Treat Monster Party

Brick-or-Treat Monster Party will return each weekend from September 14 through October 27 at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. This event will also debut the first-ever drone show at the park.
What’s Happening:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort is introducing a brand-new Monster Skytacular drone aerial show.
- Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party returns each weekend on Saturdays and Sundays from September 14th through October 27th, with a special opening day on Friday the 13th.
- This kid-friendly event is the only time of year where guests can meet the Park’s exclusive LEGO monster characters, indulge in our exclusive limited-time food and beverage offerings, enjoy special immersive Halloween shows and go trick-or-treating to collect loads of candy.
Monster Skytacular Drone Show:
- End your Brick-or-Treat nights with the exhilarating and brand-new Monster Skytacular aerial show!
- Featuring dazzling drones, flashes of fireworks and bumping beats, the monster party is taking to the skies.
- For the first time in LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s history, 500 individual drones will soar high over Lake Eloise to end every event night with a great show.
- The state-of-the-art drones will feature intricate, synchronized patterns and combine the excitement of fireworks.
Candy:
- The Monster Party wouldn’t be complete without the chance to Brick-or-Treat throughout the streets of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.
- Wander through awesome themed sections of the Park to fill your bags with all the candy at its seven themed candy stations.
- Beware of the Curse of the Pharaoh as you creep past the Creatures of the Kingdom all the way to Wicked Sweet Way.
- All candy stations open at 2 p.m. every event day with courtesy candy bags available for guests.
Entertainment and Attractions:
- Guests can get into the BOO-tastic Halloween spirit each event day with several special shows and attractions throughout the Park:
- Lord Vampyre is hosting the coolest, most exclusive dance party for Very Important Monsters and guests are invited to bring their monstrous moves to the V.I.M. Dance Party.
- Don’t miss tryouts for the Zombie Cheer Crew in Fun Town where guests can show off their best dance moves at a high-energy pep rally featuring Zombie Cheerleader herself.
- Something ‘unbeLEAFable’ is happening in LEGO City! Packed with energetic singing and dancing, The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night is a musical mystery featuring an appearance by Plant Monster.
- Every event evening, the 4D Theater transforms into the Mad Scientist Laboratory, an interactive experience where families can meet special LEGO characters including Square Foot and Wolf Guy.
- Step aboard the Disco Dragon Coaster in LEGO Kingdoms and get ready to jive with a groovy monster jam and party lights or take a ride on the Monster Party Carousel to really show off your costume around Fun Town.
- In addition, all your favorite LEGO Monsters can be found throughout the Park, including Monster Rocker, Spider Lady, Mummy, Zombie Pirate, Mad Scientist, Scarecrow, Witch and Shark Suit Guy.
What They’re Saying:
- Florida Resort President Franceen Gonzales: "As the new President of this awesome resort, it's exhilarating to hit the ground running with such a remarkable event. We can't wait for everyone to witness LEGO creativity combined with cutting-edge technology light up our skies this Halloween."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com