Photos: Peppa Pig Theme Park Celebrates Peppa’s Birthday With Dance Party And Amazon Display

The Peppa Pig Theme Park, part of the Legoland Florida Resort, is hosting a special dance party with an Amazon capsule collection showcase.

Peppa’s Dance Party will take place on August 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th. Performances will take place daily on the four celebration dates.

The dance party is in celebration of Peppa’s 20th anniversary.

The Piggle Wiggle Slide will be taking over every dance party soon! #peppapig pic.twitter.com/MwdSubAvU1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 16, 2024

Alongside the dance party is an Amazon product showcase.

Alongside this look at various merchandise from the world of Peppa Pig, QR codes are available to order items and have them delivered directly to your doorstep.

More details about the Peppa Pig theme park can be found here.

