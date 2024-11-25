The Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida are Back and Bigger than Ever with a New Christmas Tree and Seasonal Treats

The Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort take place select days November 29th through December 31st.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is decking their halls this year with a brand new tree and special holiday food items.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Holidays presented by Hallmark Channel returns this year with even bigger festivities. On select days from November 29th through December 31st, experience the holly jolly celebration, all included with the price of admission.

Ushing in the holiday spirit, the park is getting a brand-new LEGO Christmas tree. The 32 foot installation will no doubt bring families the yuletide spirit.

The new holiday centerpiece was created with nearly 365,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks.

Over at the all-new Elf Training Academy, kids can meet LEGO holiday elves Frode and Ivy during the Elf Extravaganza.

In MINILAND USA, guests will be able to search for LEGO elves hidden throughout the displays.

Other returning holiday events include photo ops and appearances by LEGO Santa.

In addition to the new and returning holiday offerings, visitors to LEGOLAND will have the opportunity to indulge in delicious and joyous food and beverage options available during the Holidays event.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s North Pole Nibbles include:

Home for the Holidays Sandwich | Kick’n Chicken Co.

Tender roast beef on an open-faced sandwich, beef gravy, topped with crispy fried cheese curds.

Snow Day Sundae | Firehouse Ice Cream

Blue colored cookies and cream ice cream, chocolate sauce, and topped with a snowman cookie, a fudgy brownie, whipped topping, and snowflake sprinkles in a souvenir cup.

Winter Warmer Bread Bowl | Dragon’s Den

House-made chili served inside a sourdough bread bowl with melted shredded cheddar and green onions.

Season’s Greetings Swirl | Kingdom Cones

Lime Dole ice cream swirl with cherry flavor, topped with a fondant star and served in a Belgian chocolate cone.

Merry Maple Apple Fries | Granny’s Apple Fries

Maple walnut ice cream, a warm pearl sugar waffle, Granny Smith apple fries, and crispy candied bacon, drizzled with pure Vermont maple syrup in a souvenir bowl.

The Christmas Crepe | Ice Cream & Shakes

Christmas tree-shaped green crepe filled with Nutella and banana, topped with candy coated chocolates, strawberries, and a fondant star.

Holly Jolly Candy Apple | LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Caramel apple coated twice in chocolate with Christmas decorations and an icing snowflake on top.

Fireside Cheer Cocoa | LEGOLAND Coffee Co.

Hot chocolate, whipped cream, cocoa powder, a toasted marshmallow Nutella s’more, and a festive candy cane in a souvenir cup.

Gift-Wrapped Brownie | Funnel Cake Factory

A brownie wrapped in a red velvet tempura, topped with a fondant ribbon, whipped cream bow, and an icing Christmas tree.

Santa’s Cookie Workshop | LEGOLAND Hotel’s Skyline Lounge

A giant cookie decorating kit with icing, gumdrops, and a variety of sprinkles.

Towards the end of the Holidays at LEGOLAND, celebrate their Kids’ New Years Eve event where you can experience dance parties with DJs and the 3D LEGO fireworks from December 26th through 31st. Don’t miss the special “brick drop” countdown on December 31st.

The LEGOLAND Hotel is also offering some spirited special discounts for families visiting the resort. Available for bookings through December 25th, guests can get an extra night free when they book a two-night stay at the hotel. For residents of Florida and Georgia, get 20% off your onsite hotel stay and a complimentary round of mini golf.

For more information on the Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, visit their website here

