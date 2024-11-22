Photos: Universal Orlando’s Holiday Pop Up Stories Tribute Store Invites Guests into The Pages of Classic Christmas Stories

Universal’s holiday Tribute Store, featuring Harry Potter, The Grinch, and Earl the Squirrel, has arrived at Universal Studios Florida.

Step inside Christmas tales inside Universal Orlando’s Holiday Pop Up Stories Tribute Store. Located next to Revenge of the Mummy in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida, the new Tribute Store captures the spirit of the holiday season by inviting guests into a series of giant pop-up books inspired by a few of Universal’s most iconic stories. The retail experience has several ways fans can interact through touch, sounds, smells, tastes, and activities.

Entering into the experience, embrace the magic of the holidays in the Wizarding World with the Hogsmeade Christmas section of the store. Through a series of pop-up photo ops and Christmas decorations, step inside the pages of a cozy Christmas perfect for a witch or wizard. Remember to keep your eyes peeled for any of the interactive shapes.

Visitors will find merry merchandise celebrating the Christmas season in Hogsmeade with apparel, accessories, home decor, and toys.

Stepping into the next room, guests will travel from the snow-capped rooves of Hogsmeade to the icy crest of Mount Crumpit from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Featuring giant decorations peeled right off the pages of the iconic Christmas book, this section of the Tribute Store will invite even the grumpiest of guests to embrace the Yuletide season into their hearts. The green and grouchy Grinch is featured on a variety of merchandise for kids and adults alike.

Universal Orlando Resort’s beloved Earl the Squirrel is the subject of our next pop-up adventure. The Christmas critter from the village of Mistletoe Pines has become a beloved icon for the holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort. His love for Christmas Trees encouraged him to venture away from home when his favorite tree was chopped down. Stowing away on the tree, Earl woke up to find himself at Universal where he now returns every year to enjoy the holiday festivities.

Universal’s original holiday story leads guests to a series of Earl the Squirrel-inspired merchandise, including copies of The Tale of Earl the Squirrel.

Earl the Squirrel is also preparing for a book signing at the pop-up. Showcasing some of his other adventures including sagas with his friend Gerg the Llama, the display is a fun nod to the original characters.

Guests will also be able to find a selection of other holiday displays and merchandise inspired by the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Minions and more.

In addition to the adorable merchandise displays found at the Holiday Pop Up Stories Tribute Store, guests will be able to indulge in some delicious Christmas treats.

Make sure you visit the Holiday Pop Up Stories Tribute Store next time you visit Universal Studios Florida.

