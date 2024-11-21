Universal Orlando Resort Announces Offer for Two Days Free Admission With the Purchase of a Two Day Ticket

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a new ticket promotion that grants two days of free admission when a two-day ticket is purchased.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is introducing a special promotion for the holiday shopping season, offering two free days of admission with the purchase of a two-day ticket.

Valid until April 30, 2025, the Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days ticket deal allows U.S. and Canadian residents to enjoy four days at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include access to Volcano Bay.

This offer provides guests with plenty of opportunities to experience the exciting range of attractions unique to Universal Orlando’s theme parks.

Among these is the newest addition, DreamWorks Land, which features a vibrant themed area inspired by beloved characters from DreamWorks Animation, including favorites from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda .

and . Guests can also enjoy popular seasonal events included with park admission, such as the Universal Holidays celebration, which offers festive activities like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Universal Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, running from November 22 to December 31.

Additionally, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will be held from February 1 to March 30, 2025, showcasing delicious cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations, a spectacular parade, live music, and plenty of beads.

For more information about the Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free promotion and to make a purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com

More Universal Orlando Resort News: