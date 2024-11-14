Initial Details Revealed for Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2025

Universal Mardi Gras celebrations are included with a regular admission ticket to Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to join in the celebrations of Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which will be held at Universal Studios Florida starting February 1st, 2025.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to join in a celebration during Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, happening at Universal Studios Florida from February 1st to March 30th, 2025.

This event offers fun for everyone, featuring a lively nightly parade with stunning floats, a variety of street performers, and plenty of beads.

Guests can indulge in delicious dishes inspired by New Orleans cuisine and global flavors, as well as enjoy live music from acclaimed artists on select nights.

Universal Mardi Gras celebrations can be enjoyed with a regular admission ticket to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass, though some blockout dates may apply.

Guests can elevate their experience by joining the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which provides a unique opportunity to participate in the festivities from a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras float, where they can toss colorful beads during the parade.

Additionally, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit, which includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage. They can choose from eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida, such as The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and the newly introduced Confisco Grille.

Dinner options also include Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom, and Pat O'Brien's, which are available for dinner only.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is now available for purchase, starting at $89.99 plus tax per person. Guests interested in making a reservation can do so by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras

Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy a 15% discount on the ticket price by presenting a valid annual or seasonal pass along with a photo ID. This discount can be applied by calling 407-224-7554 or by visiting the front gate or any Guest Services location within the theme parks.

Additional details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, including the new food and drink options and the concert lineup, will be revealed soon. For more information on Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval and Universal Orlando, including special offers, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras

More Universal Orlando Resort News: