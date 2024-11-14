Initial Details Revealed for Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2025

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to join in the celebrations of Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which will be held at Universal Studios Florida starting February 1st, 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to join in a celebration during Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, happening at Universal Studios Florida from February 1st to March 30th, 2025.
- This event offers fun for everyone, featuring a lively nightly parade with stunning floats, a variety of street performers, and plenty of beads.
- Guests can indulge in delicious dishes inspired by New Orleans cuisine and global flavors, as well as enjoy live music from acclaimed artists on select nights.
- Universal Mardi Gras celebrations can be enjoyed with a regular admission ticket to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass, though some blockout dates may apply.
- Guests can elevate their experience by joining the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which provides a unique opportunity to participate in the festivities from a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras float, where they can toss colorful beads during the parade.
- Additionally, attendees will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit, which includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage. They can choose from eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida, such as The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and the newly introduced Confisco Grille.
- Dinner options also include Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom, and Pat O'Brien's, which are available for dinner only.
- The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is now available for purchase, starting at $89.99 plus tax per person. Guests interested in making a reservation can do so by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.
- Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy a 15% discount on the ticket price by presenting a valid annual or seasonal pass along with a photo ID. This discount can be applied by calling 407-224-7554 or by visiting the front gate or any Guest Services location within the theme parks.
- Additional details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, including the new food and drink options and the concert lineup, will be revealed soon. For more information on Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval and Universal Orlando, including special offers, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.
More Universal Orlando Resort News:
