Universal Orlando Hosting Annual Garage Sale November 16h-November 18th

Universal Orlando will be hosting their annual holiday shopping Garage Sale this upcoming weekend from November 16th-18th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- Get a head start on your holiday shopping with discounted merchandise at the Universal Orlando Garage Sale.
- This year’s annual sale will take place from Saturday, November 16th through Monday, November 18th
- Annual Passholders get early access to the sale on Saturday, November 16th from 7:00 a.m. – noon.
- All members of the public will then have access from Sunday, November 17th through Monday, November 18th.
- The entrance will be located on the ground floor of the Universal Orlando Team Member Parking Garage, located behind the Universal Orlando Resort off Turkey Lake Road.
