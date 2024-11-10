Universal Orlando Hosting Annual Garage Sale November 16h-November 18th

Highly discounted merchandise will be available at the annual event, which takes place in the Team Member Parking Garage.
Universal Orlando will be hosting their annual holiday shopping Garage Sale this upcoming weekend from November 16th-18th, 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • Get a head start on your holiday shopping with discounted merchandise at the Universal Orlando Garage Sale.
  • This year’s annual sale will take place from Saturday, November 16th through Monday, November 18th
  • Annual Passholders get early access to the sale on Saturday, November 16th from 7:00 a.m. – noon.
  • All members of the public will then have access from Sunday, November 17th through Monday, November 18th.
  • The entrance will be located on the ground floor of the Universal Orlando Team Member Parking Garage, located behind the Universal Orlando Resort off Turkey Lake Road.

