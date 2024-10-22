Tickets Now On Sale for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort

Select tickets for Epic Universe are now available with Passholders single-day ticketson sale beginning October 24th.

Tickets for Epic Universe theme park are now on sale on the official Universal Orlando Resort website.

What’s Happening:

Currently, the only ticket available is the Multi-Day Ticket, which grants access to one day at Epic Universe.

Passholders will have the opportunity to buy single-day tickets beginning on October 24th.

See the calendar below for day-to-day pricing.

3 Day Ticket:

Enjoy 2 days to move freely between Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.

Adult Ticket: Adults (10+) Starting From $150.67 Per Day

Adults (10+) Child Ticket: Children (3-9) Starting From $147.34 Per Day

Children (3-9)

3 Day Ticket:

Enjoy 2 days to move freely between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.

Adult Ticket: Adults (10+) Starting From $137.34 Per Day

Adults (10+) Child Ticket: Children (3-9) Starting From $134.00 Per Day

Children (3-9)

3 Day Ticket:

Enjoy 2 days with one park per day access at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.

Adult Ticket: Adults (10+) Starting From $117.33 Per Day

Adults (10+) Child Ticket: Children (3-9) Starting From $114.00 Per Day

Children (3-9)

More on Universal Orlando Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

