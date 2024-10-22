Tickets Now On Sale for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort

Tickets for Epic Universe theme park are now on sale on the official Universal Orlando Resort website.
What’s Happening:
- Select tickets for Epic Universe theme park are now available on the official Universal Orlando Resort website, opening on May 22nd, 2025.
- Currently, the only ticket available is the Multi-Day Ticket, which grants access to one day at Epic Universe.
- Passholders will have the opportunity to buy single-day tickets beginning on October 24th.
- See the calendar below for day-to-day pricing.
3 Day Ticket:
- Enjoy 2 days to move freely between Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.
- Adult Ticket: Adults (10+)
- Starting From $150.67 Per Day
- Child Ticket: Children (3-9)
- Starting From $147.34 Per Day
3 Day Ticket:
- Enjoy 2 days to move freely between Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.
- Adult Ticket: Adults (10+)
- Starting From $137.34 Per Day
- Child Ticket: Children (3-9)
- Starting From $134.00 Per Day
3 Day Ticket:
- Enjoy 2 days with one park per day access at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, and 1 separate day at Epic Universe.
- Adult Ticket: Adults (10+)
- Starting From $117.33 Per Day
- Child Ticket: Children (3-9)
- Starting From $114.00 Per Day
