Universal Epic Universe Opening Date and First Phase of Ticket Options Revealed

The Universe is expanding — and ticket packages to visit the new park will be going on sale soon.

Universal Orlando Resort has finally revealed the opening date for Epic Universe.

What's Happening:

Tickets:

Multi-day tickets and packages will be available for purchase next week, with additional options to be released soon.

This first phase that will be launched:

A range of multi-day tickets and vacation packages offering three, four, or five days of access to Universal's theme parks will be available for purchase, including one day at Epic Universe. Sales for these products will start on Tuesday, October 22nd.

and to Universal's theme parks will be available for purchase, including one day at Epic Universe. Sales for these products will start on Tuesday, October 22nd. Reservations for the Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22nd , for stays starting May 22nd, 2025.

, for stays starting May 22nd, 2025. Annual Passholders will have an exclusive chance to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe prior to being available to the general public.

This opportunity for Passholders will begin on Thursday, October 24th.

Additional ticket offerings for Epic Universe, such as single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, tickets for Florida residents, Universal Express passes, and more, will be released at a later date prior to the park's opening.

Multi-Day Tickets that Include One Day Admission to Universal Epic Universe

The following multi-day ticket options inclusive of Universal Epic Universe will be available:

3-Day Ticket: two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe 4-Day Ticket: three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe 5-Day Ticket: four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe Guests can also choose to include access to Universal Volcano Bay for each of the options, allowing them to enjoy all four Universal Orlando theme parks during their stay.

Create Your Own Vacation Package:

Guests can save up to $200 (savings based on a 7-night stay) by bundling a 2-night or longer stay at a Universal hotel with one of the multi-day ticket options above.

Guests can receive the maximum savings of $200 with a 7-night vacation package that includes:

a 5-day ticket that includes four days of access to Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, plus a separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe

7-night hotel accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 magnificently themed resorts

Early Park Admission for Universal Epic Universe, Universal Volcano Bay and either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens

What They're Saying:

Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort: “This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year. With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

More on Universal Orlando Resort: