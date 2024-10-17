Universal Epic Universe Opening Date and First Phase of Ticket Options Revealed

Universal Orlando Resort has finally revealed the opening date for Epic Universe.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort's fourth theme park (if you’re counting the Volcano Bay water park), Universal Epic Universe, is set to open on May 22nd, 2025.
- Epic Universe will offer over 50 experiences, from innovative attractions to stunning entertainment and uniquely themed dining and shopping options.
- This theme park promises an unparalleled level of immersion and creativity across five themed worlds:
- The Universal Helios Grand Hotel, part of the Loews Hotels collection, will be anchoring the park.
- This 500-room hotel will offer stunning views of the park and feature a private entrance to Epic Universe exclusively for hotel guests (valid theme park admission required).
- The opening of Epic Universe will elevate Universal Orlando Resort into a premier weeklong vacation spot, featuring four theme parks that offer unmatched experiences, 11 outstanding hotels that serve as attractions themselves, and a range of additional amenities, changing the character of this iconic destination.
Tickets:
- Multi-day tickets and packages will be available for purchase next week, with additional options to be released soon.
This first phase that will be launched:
- A range of multi-day tickets and vacation packages offering three, four, or five days of access to Universal's theme parks will be available for purchase, including one day at Epic Universe. Sales for these products will start on Tuesday, October 22nd.
- Reservations for the Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22nd, for stays starting May 22nd, 2025.
- Annual Passholders will have an exclusive chance to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe prior to being available to the general public.
- This opportunity for Passholders will begin on Thursday, October 24th.
- Additional ticket offerings for Epic Universe, such as single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, tickets for Florida residents, Universal Express passes, and more, will be released at a later date prior to the park's opening.
Multi-Day Tickets that Include One Day Admission to Universal Epic Universe
The following multi-day ticket options inclusive of Universal Epic Universe will be available:
- 3-Day Ticket: two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe
- 4-Day Ticket: three days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe
- 5-Day Ticket: four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe
- Guests can also choose to include access to Universal Volcano Bay for each of the options, allowing them to enjoy all four Universal Orlando theme parks during their stay.
Create Your Own Vacation Package:
- Guests can save up to $200 (savings based on a 7-night stay) by bundling a 2-night or longer stay at a Universal hotel with one of the multi-day ticket options above.
- Guests can receive the maximum savings of $200 with a 7-night vacation package that includes:
- a 5-day ticket that includes four days of access to Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay, plus a separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe
- 7-night hotel accommodations at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 magnificently themed resorts
- Early Park Admission for Universal Epic Universe, Universal Volcano Bay and either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure up to one hour before the park opens
What They're Saying:
- Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort: “This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year. With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”
More on Universal Orlando Resort:
