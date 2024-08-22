Details and New Concept Art Revealed for Universal Helios Grand Hotel Coming to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has shared details about Universal Helios Grand Hotel — a Loews Hotel that will be opening in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Universal Orlando Resort shared new details about Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Operated by Lowes Hotels, the hotel will be a 500-room resort located at Universal Epic Universe theme park.

“As soon as guests step into this sanctuary, they will be transported to a fantastical world within the palace of Helios, the Greek god of the sun, adorned with beautiful details of celestial patterns, dazzling constellations and elegant yet casual Mediterranean design elements.”

Universal Helios Grand Hotel will also offer views of Epic Universe as the lobby’s floor-to-ceiling windows will look into Celestial Park.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel Areas:

Guest Rooms: Universal Helios Grand Hotel’s rooms and suites will “evoke the tranquility of a blissful garden.” Additionally, select rooms will offer views of Epic Universe.

How to Train Your Dragon Suites: Another unique element of the hotel will be its How to Train Your Dragon Kids’ Suites. These colorful rooms are inspired by the Viking village of Berk.

Entrance to Universal Epic Universe: One of the best perks of staying at Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be the dedicated entrance into Epic Universe. This exclusive access point will be found off the hotel lobby.

Bar Helios: Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be a lounge offering a menu of tapas and familiar favorites as well as specialty cocktails. Of course, like the rest of the property, it will also have unique and impressive views of the park.

Resort-style Pool: When guests aren’t on Epic adventures in the park, they can relax in the resort’s pool, which will feature underwater speakers, poolside cabanas available for rent, a hot tub, poolside movies, and more.

Fitness center : For those that want to keep to their exercise regimen while on vacation can take advantage of a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness center that will include strength and cardio equipment.

: For those that want to keep to their exercise regimen while on vacation can take advantage of a complimentary state-of-the-art fitness center that will include strength and cardio equipment. Game room: Lastly, the hotel will include an arcade room where guests can play a variety of games with a game card.

Dining Locations:

Flora Taverna: This full-service restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus consisting Mediterranean comfort foods, pizza ovens, and al fresco seating options. Flora Taverna will also have a lobby bar.

Aurora Market: For a pick-me-up at any time of day, a visit to the Aurora Market may be in order. This coffee shop and market will offer freshly-roasted coffees, grab-and-go food items, snacks, and desserts.

Lotus Lagoon: This poolside bar and grill will feature refreshing cocktails as well as non-alcoholic drinks. Plus, a menu of casual fare options like burgers, salads, sandwiches and more will be offered.