Concept Art and Details Shared for Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe

Universal Orlando finally revealed more details about their upcoming theme park, Universal Epic Universe, set to open in 2025. A significant amount of new concept art was also shared, specifically from Celestial Park, the central hub and gateway to the other realms of Epic Universe. Let’s take a deeper look at all that was revealed.

Celestial Park is the heart of Epic Universe and the first world guests will encounter at the new theme park. With acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways, Celestial Park puts the “park” back in “theme park.” As soon as guests enter the imaginative world, they’ll embark on a journey of discovery, thrills and excitement as they wander through lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.

Celestial Park will not only be home to some of the most impressive architecture ever seen at a Universal theme park, but also two beautiful and thrilling attractions – Starfall Racers and Constellation Carousel.

Starfall Racers is a dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who’s the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe’s most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the “Celestial Spin,” in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush.

Constellation Carousel is the grand centerpiece of Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe. Here, explorers of all ages will take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward – and even make 360-degree rotations – through the milky way in a choreographed dance of music and starlight.

Guests looking to cool down and have a little fun can visit Astronomica, an interactive wet-play area that also doubles as a giant compass rose to the many wonders of Epic Universe, featuring crystal blue fountains that spring to life and dance around guests.

Celestial Park will offer an array of unique dining experiences ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations that offer something for every palate, including Atlantic – a full-service “surf and turf” restaurant set inside a Victorian aquarium complete with captivating views of Celestial Park.

The second highlighted dining experience is The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – where diners take a culinary journey across Asia as they enjoy authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai fare in this full-service restaurant accented with neon dragons and ethereal lanterns.

Celestial Park is also home to some incredibly detailed retail locations, including the Nintendo Super Star Store, where guests can shop an assortment of merchandise themed to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD; Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, where guests can satisfy their cravings with a unique selection of sweet treats, and more.

Plenty of exciting entertainment awaits, including various fountain shows throughout Celestial Park’s seven acres of water where a multitude of fountains sway, dance – and even reach heights up to 135 feet in the air – to music and interactive lighting from day to night.

More details regarding the other lands and experiences of Universal Epic Universe will be released in the coming months, so be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com as all is revealed!