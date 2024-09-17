Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe Music Festival Returns this January

Florida’s biggest Christian music festival returns this January at Universal Orlando Resort.
Rock the Universe 2025:
- Universal Orlando has announced that the popular Rock the Universe music festival will take place on January 24th and 25th, 2025.
- The weekend event showcases some of today’s most popular Christian musicians, while also giving attendees the ability to experience the amazing attractions at Universal Studios Orlando.
- Next year’s lineup includes:
- January 24th:
- Brandon Lake
- Matthew West
- Rend Collective
- KB
- Katy Nichole
- Tasha Layton
- Iveth Luna
- Coqui
- Aaron Cole
- January 25th:
- Forrest Frank
- Bethel Music
- ELEVATION RHYTHM
- Josiah Queen
- Taya
- Caleb Gordon
- Consumed by Fire
- Coqui
- Allison Eide
- Rock the Universe allows attendees to fully immerse themselves into the worship experiences taking place throughout the weekend. Sunday (January 26th) will also offer guests a beautiful Sunday morning service to wrap up the inspirational weekend.
- Fans will also have access to a dedicated zone that will host live performances from new artists, autograph sessions, and more.
- Tickets for the event are now on sale.
- For $163.99 per person, attendees can purchase the 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, which provides access to both days of the festival as well as three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay (One Park Per Day. All Rock the Universe shows take place at Universal Studios Florida).
- Youth group ministries of 10 or more are able to access special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, and more. Group rates for the Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket with group discount start at $145.99 per person.
- Additionally, those staying at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels will have access to exclusive perks, including Early Park Admission, transportation, and more.
- Tickets for Rock the Universe are available now at RocktheUniverse.com.
- Curious about the Rock the Universe experience? You can check out Tricia’s coverage of the 2023 event and whether she thinks it’s worth going.
