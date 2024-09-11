Universal Orlando Opens Sweepstakes to Win a Trip to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando is offering theme park lovers a chance to win a trip to their brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, when it opens next year.
What’s Happening:
- Advertised outside the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk, you can now enter for a chance to win a trip to the new theme park for you and up to three guests.
- There, you’ll be able to explore five worlds beyond anything you have experienced before at Epic Universe, along with a stay at the new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, subject to availability.
- One prize will be awarded, with the sweepstakes set to end on June 30th, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET
- The sweepstake prizes include:
- Roundtrip airfare to Orlando, FL
- Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
- Accommodations at Universal Helios Grand Hotel
- Admission to Epic Universe, plus a 3-Park 4-Day Park to Park ticket
- You can enter the sweepstakes for yourself now at this link.
More on Epic Universe:
- In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.
- This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.
- Universal has revealed details for all elements of the new park, including:
- Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here.
