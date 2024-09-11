Universal Orlando Opens Sweepstakes to Win a Trip to Epic Universe

Universal Orlando is offering theme park lovers a chance to win a trip to their brand-new theme park, Epic Universe, when it opens next year.

What’s Happening:

  • Advertised outside the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk, you can now enter for a chance to win a trip to the new theme park for you and up to three guests.
  • There, you’ll be able to explore five worlds beyond anything you have experienced before at Epic Universe, along with a stay at the new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, subject to availability.
  • One prize will be awarded, with the sweepstakes set to end on June 30th, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • The sweepstake prizes include:
    • Roundtrip airfare to Orlando, FL
    • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
    • Accommodations at Universal Helios Grand Hotel
    • Admission to Epic Universe, plus a 3-Park 4-Day Park to Park ticket
  • You can enter the sweepstakes for yourself now at this link.

More on Epic Universe:

