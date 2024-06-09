Photos / Video: Touring the Epic Universe Preview Center Featuring New Merchandise, Photo-Ops and a Scale Model

This afternoon, Universal Orlando hosted a media preview of the new Epic Universe Preview Center, which features plenty of new merchandise, photo-ops and an impressive scale model of the park. Join us as we take a tour around the all-new Preview Center.

The Epic Universe Preview Center is located in the former home of the Universal Legacy Store, between Cowfish and Bigfire in CityWalk. Guests enter the store through a portal very much like those that will be featured in the park itself.

FULL Video Tour of the NEW Epic Universe Preview Center:

Four portal photo-ops are stationed throughout the Preview Center, each featuring the four distinct lands of the park – Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe. Specifically, the art for the Dark Universe and Ministry of Magic areas has not been seen before.

The highlight of this new experience has to be the impressive scale model of the park, which really gives a sense of how impressive and well detailed Epic Universe will truly be.

The model even comes to life through augmented reality through the new Epic Universe Preview Center app, which is now available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Behind the model, a screen rotates through various concept images of each area of the park.

Plenty of new merchandise can be found throughout the store, including much with the Epic Universe logo.

A new line of merchandise featuring Dark Universe, the Universal Monsters themed area, is also available.

There’s also a couple of items for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic.

Of course, previously released items for How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk are also available.

Lots of Super Nintendo World merchandise is available at Universal Orlando for the first time, including a few items that have Universal Orlando on it.

Universal did not share an official opening date for the Epic Universe Preview Center, but it’s likely to be open to all guests very soon!