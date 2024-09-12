Universal Studios Store to Expand at Universal Orlando with Sections Showcasing The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World

Universal Orlando Resort will be expanding the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk, adding dedicated areas with themes that are sure to be popular.

What’s Happening:

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort plans to expand the Universal Studios Store located in Universal CityWalk by adding two new dedicated sections that will showcase The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

While there’s already quite the presence of The Wizarding World within the store, the added section will be sure to get guests excited for what’s to come to Epic Universe

Super Nintendo World

More details regarding this expansion to the Universal Studios Store will be shared in the coming months.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Harry Potter fans will love merchandise inspired by all three lands of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, including Hogsmeade, Diagon Alley, and Ministry of Magic.

Next year, a new dedicated counter in the Universal Studios Store will feature additional specialty items from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Visitors will be able to purchase different types of butterbeer including cold, frozen, hot, and vegan.

Super Nintendo World:

The Super Nintendo World area in the Universal Studios Store will feature a unique entrance designed after characters and landscapes from the Nintendo video games.

Guests will find merchandise featuring characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and more.

