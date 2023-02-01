Should You Go to Rock the Universe Next Year?

The dates have already been announced for Rock the Universe 2024, which will take place on January 26 and 27. Although artists have not been announced yet, you should mark those dates in your calendar.

You may be trying to weigh out the pros and cons if you should attend next year. If you're asking me if I think the event is worth it, my answer is yes.

Even if you're not familiar with some of the artists, these performers put on an incredible show. They truly poured their hearts out into every song, and even artists with whose music I was not familiar with I enjoyed.

If you are buying a ticket just hoping to have low wait times, then it may not work out in your favor unless you buy Express Pass. And if you are wanting food, mobile ordering will be your best friend.

This is a great event for youth groups to get together, and there is even a youth leader lounge for those hard workers to take a break.

It is a great way to see many of the most popular Christian artists in one place. It will be crowded and packed, so be prepared to stand in a large crowd, but that is expected with any concert series.

The fact that you are also given the opportunity to get autographs from the artist is a perk as well. You may even see some of the artists walking around the park.

I do overall think that this event is 100% worth it, and I am very honored that I was able to attend this year.

UniversalFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning



