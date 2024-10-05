Universal Orlando Files Permit Application For New Entry Signs

The new entry signs would feature Universal's update logo. A hearing for the application is expected next month.

The Orlando Resort is seeking permission with the city to update their entry signs with digital features that would display some of the media companies largest properties.

Permits Filed:

Click Orlando Universal Orlando

The new signs will feature the resort's new logo as well as digital motifs of Harry Potter, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda, Jurassic World, and Shrek.

The updated signs will be installed at all current sign locations: Turkey Lake Road and Hollywood Way Universal Boulevard and Hollywood Way South Kirkman Road and Major Boulevard Vineland Road and Universal Boulevard

The permit application was submitted on September 23rd with a hearing currently scheduled for November 19th.

Read More Universal Orlando: