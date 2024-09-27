Universal Orlando to Host Panel on the Creation of Epic Universe at New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con attendees will have the chance to learn more about Universal’s all-new Epic Universe theme park, thanks to a special panel.
What’s Happening:
- New York Comic Con is a celebration of all fandoms, taking place October 17th–20th, 2024 at the Javits Center.
- Universal Orlando will be partaking in this year’s event, with a panel dedicated to their new theme park opening next year, Epic Universe.
- During the panel, attendees will be able to join members of the Universal Destinations & Experiences creative team for a discussion on the creation of Universal Epic Universe.
- Moderated by Fandom's Chris Hayner, the panel will delve into the creation of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and so much more.
- “Universal Epic Universe: The Creation of Universal's Game-Changing New Theme Park” will take place on Saturday, October 19th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 406.3.
More on Epic Universe:
- In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.
- This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.
- Universal has revealed details for all elements of the new park, including:
- Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here.
