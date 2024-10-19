NYCC Recap: Universal Orlando Showcases Epic Universe Theme Park

The highly anticipated Epic Universe theme park, set to open on May 22nd, 2025, took center stage at NYCC 2024. Moderated by Chris Hayner (Senior Editor at GameSpot), the panel featured key creatives from Universal Creative: Steve Tatham (Executive Creative Director), Gregory S. Hall (Assistant Director of Creative Design), Anisha Vyas Burgos (Assistant Director of Projects – Attraction Development), and Patrick Braillard (Senior Show Writer). They delved into the park’s unique features, new attractions, and how Epic Universe will be a transformational addition to Universal Orlando Resort.

Transformational Vision for Epic Universe

Steve Tatham opened the panel by discussing how Epic Universe will transform both Universal Orlando Resort and theme park design. Unlike traditional theme parks, which are often collections of short, loosely-themed experiences, Epic Universe aims to immerse guests in grand, feature-length stories. This ambitious park will be Universal’s first new park in 20 years and will complete the resort’s transformation into a week-long destination. The park will feature four existing IP-based lands and one original creation, all designed with interactivity and immersive storytelling in mind. "We’ve gone from short storytelling into feature-length storytelling,” Tatham shared. “This is the first park entirely built around these long-form, immersive experiences."

Celestial Park: An Original IP

Patrick Braillard unveiled Celestial Park, an entirely original creation within Epic Universe. This land represents Universal Creative’s desire to put the “park” back into “theme park,” with a focus on exploration and discovery. Celestial Park is filled with interactive attractions that respond to guest actions, giving the park a “play-back” quality.

Highlights include:

Stardust Racers , a dual-launch racing coaster.

, a dual-launch racing coaster. Constellation Carousel , a massive, immersive carousel that’s unlike anything seen before.

, a massive, immersive carousel that’s unlike anything seen before. Astronomica, an interactive water play area designed for younger guests.

Celestial Park will serve as the park’s central hub, connecting guests to the other four themed lands.

Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic

Anisha Vyas Burgos discussed the development of the Ministry of Magic, a major Harry Potter land at Epic Universe. The land itself is bigger in scale than Diagon Alley, with the smallest building in this Fantastic Beasts-inspired land being larger than the biggest in the Islands of Adventure area. The land will include a street show, La Cirque Arcanus, in addition to its marque attraction. "The word 'immersive' feels too small for what we’ve created with the Ministry of Magic," Anisha shared.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry takes place after the events of the final film, with Dolores Umbridge standing trial for her crimes. Guests will enter through the Metro Flu and arrive at the Ministry’s atrium, experiencing different offices and areas within the Ministry. The ride is designed to be highly immersive, with guests working alongside Harry, Ron, Hermione, and a new house-elf character, Higgledy, to bring Umbridge to justice after she escapes. The experience blends practical effects and technology to create a seamless, thrilling adventure.

Dark Universe: Monsters Unchained

Gregory S. Hall introduced the Dark Universe land, which will bring together iconic Universal Monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolfman, the Phantom of the Opera, the Creature of the Black Lagoon, and more in a brand-new way. Guests will step into the fictional town of Darkmoor, where Victoria Frankenstein, the great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, is conducting dangerous experiments to control these monsters. Of course, things go horribly wrong, and guests are caught in the middle as all the monsters are unleashed.

The highlight of Dark Universe is Monsters Unchained, a ride that incorporates new technology to create a thrilling and unpredictable experience. The queue itself is filled with interactive elements that set the tone for what’s to come, making the entire attraction feel like a horror adventure from start to finish. "We’ve taken the Universal Monsters’ legacy and created a sequel within the land itself,” Gregory revealed. “It’s thrilling, intense, and unlike anything we’ve done before." The creatives warned that Monsters Unchained will be a horrifying attraction, one that will likely be too intense for younger members of the family.

How to Train Your Dragon’s Isle of Berk

For fans of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon, Epic Universe will feature a fully immersive Isle of Berk. Steve Tatham explained that the land is set at a pivotal point between the second and third film, where dragons and Vikings have achieved harmony. The land is designed to reflect that peaceful coexistence, with bright, colorful environments and detailed Viking villages. "We wanted to enter the story at a point where the world is at its most vibrant and colorful,” Steve explained, adding “that’s what the Isle of Berk represents."

Attractions include:

Hiccup’s Flying Gliders , a family coaster where guests soar with dragons.

, a family coaster where guests soar with dragons. Untrainable , a Broadway-style show that tells the story of Hiccup’s bond with Toothless.

, a Broadway-style show that tells the story of Hiccup’s bond with Toothless. Dragon Racers Rally, a kids’ play area where guests can test their acrobatic skills.

Additionally, the land features a one-of-a-kind interactive boat ride, where guests have the power to influence the outcome of their journey.

Super Nintendo World: Bigger and Better

The Epic Universe version of Super Nintendo World will be larger than its previous iterations in Japan and Hollywood, adding Donkey Kong Country to the mix. Patrick Braillard highlighted how Universal has partnered closely with Nintendo to bring the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong’s jungle to life. "Minecart Madness is going to be so much fun, especially for fans of the Donkey Kong games,” Patrick shared. “It’s everything you love about those minecart levels."

One of the land’s key attractions is Minecart Madness, a thrilling roller coaster that mimics the minecart levels from the Donkey Kong games. Guests will experience track-jumping and fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping action. Other attractions include Yoshi’s Adventure, designed for younger guests, and Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Interactivity Across the Park

A recurring theme throughout the panel was the interactivity that has been baked into the DNA of Epic Universe. Every land offers guests the chance to engage with their environment in unique ways, from wand interactions in the Wizarding World to challenges and achievements in Super Nintendo World.

Steve Tatham emphasized how this interactivity makes the park feel alive, giving guests agency over their experiences. Whether it’s through invisible technology or hidden Easter eggs, the goal is for guests to feel like they’re part of the stories they love. "We’ve created worlds where guests aren’t just observing — they’re actively participating and living in these stories," Steve revealed. This theme will extend to character meet and greets.

H elio s Grand Hotel: The Immersive Stay

The Helios Grand Hotel is another standout feature of Epic Universe. The hotel is located adjacent to the park, with some rooms offering views directly into the themed lands. The hotel itself is themed around Celestial Park, with cosmic and astrological influences throughout its design.

In a unique twist, the hotel will also feature How to Train Your Dragon-themed suites, allowing guests to continue their adventure even after the park closes. It’s designed to be an immersive experience that extends beyond the attractions, allowing guests to live in these fantasy worlds 24/7. "This is the first time we’ve designed a hotel where guests can truly live in the park’s world, both day and night," Steve explained.

What the Creatives Are Most Excited For

To close out the panel, each creative shared what they’re most excited for on opening day. Across the board, the consensus was the joy of seeing guest reactions – especially for those experiencing the park for the first time.

Anisha Vyas Burgos is excited to see guests walk through the portals into each world for the first time and be immersed in the detailed environments.

Gregory S. Hall is eager to see guests explore the queue of Monsters Unchained , which is an experience in itself.

, which is an experience in itself. Patrick Braillard can’t wait to see his kids’ reactions and share the adventure with them.

Steve Tatham plans to stand inside the Kronos gate and watch as guests’ jaws drop when they enter Epic Universe for the first time.

As a parting gift, attendees were given an Epic Universe fanny pack. The Epic Universe panel at NYCC 2024 gave fans an in-depth look at what to expect from Universal’s most ambitious theme park yet. With immersive lands, interactive attractions, and feature-length stories, Epic Universe is poised to be a game-changer in the theme park industry. From the grandeur of Dark Universe and the magic of the Ministry of Magic to the nostalgia of Super Nintendo World and the original creativity of Celestial Park, there’s something for everyone. As the May 2025 opening date approaches, fans can look forward to an experience that goes beyond traditional theme park boundaries – offering a fully immersive, interactive, and emotionally engaging adventure.