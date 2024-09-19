Orlando’s Area15 Entertainment Complex Has Been Canceled

The immersive entertainment space was announced in 2022 following the resounding success of the Las Vegas location’s opening.

The entertainment experience center would have been more than 300,000 square feet and was initially anticipated to open in 2024.

Area15 would have been a cross between an art museum, an amusement park, and a mall.

Las Vegas’ Area15 has been highly successful, welcoming 2 million visitors in its first year of operation. The entertainment location features the Van Gogh The Immersive Experience, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, VR experiences, ziplines, restaurants and bars, and live music spaces.

The company originally purchased the 16.5 acres of land for $24.8 million. Located just north of the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets off of Interstate 4, the company placed a robot sculpture previewing what was to come to the site.

This week, the robot statue was removed and replaced with a for sale sign. While the current listing does not include an asking price, the Orange County Property Appraiser valued the land at $23 million.

Representatives for Area15 have not commented on the cancellation, however, property marketer Robbie McEwan shared the company made “an internal business decision” to exit the project.

