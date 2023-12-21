AREA15 Begins Construction on Expansion That Includes Universal’s Year-Round Horror Experience

AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has begun construction on its monumental expansion that will include Universal Destinations & Experiences’ year-round horror experience, Universal Horror Unleashed.

What’s Happening:

AREA15 announced the commencement of construction by raising the 36-foot walls for its monumental expansion spanning 20 acres to its north along Interstate 15.

Universal Destinations & Experiences will anchor the District expansion with a new, year-round horror entertainment experience titled Horror Unleashed.

Additionally, the expansion will welcome iFLY Indoor Skydiving, complete with the latest vertical wind-tunnel technology.

More partnerships and tenants will be announced in the coming year.

The new development extends beyond AREA15’s main building complex, renowned for its iconic immersive experiences such as Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Illuminarium and Five Iron Golf and Wink World.

AREA15 is seeking partners to bring even more best-in-class immersive experiences, attractions, curated retail, unique entertainment and adventurous food and beverage destinations to the immersive entertainment District.

The AREA15 District’s expansion will include more than 450,000 square feet of customizable retail and food and beverage space featuring different types of building structures, with tenant leasing opportunities ranging from 1,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet.

The anchor experience, Universal Destinations & Experiences, will occupy over 110,000 square feet in a stand-alone building on the southern end of District.

Additionally, more than 85,000 square feet will be dedicated to pop-ups and outdoor experiences, including a salvaged Boeing 747 aircraft to be repurposed as an event space.

With consumers continuing to gravitate towards immersive retail experiences, the expanded district’s future tenants will have the opportunity to create bespoke storefront concepts adding to AREA15’s vibrant, immersive ecosystem.

What They’re Saying:

Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15: “Today we raise the walls on our next exciting incarnation, which will enable AREA15 to bring more best-of-class experiential entertainment to Las Vegas and the global audiences who travel here every year. Consumers continue to gravitate toward artful new forms of entertainment providing immersive experiences, authentic connections and real emotions. The demand continues to grow, and we are ready to dive into this substantial expansion and find more partnerships that will have a lasting impact on the AREA15 District and the City of Las Vegas.”