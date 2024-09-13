Newly Renovated Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa Opens in the Disney Springs Resort Area

The former B Resort in the Disney Springs Resort Area has undergone a complete transformation into Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa.

Part of Marriott Bonvoy, the Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa is now open for accommodations, meetings and events, spa, and dining experiences, following a $25 million renovation.

The resort’s 394 guest rooms and lobby have been completely renovated, alongside a refreshed meeting space, a zero-entry pool and hot tub, and signature farm-to-table restaurant, American Kitchen Bar & Grill.

The expansive Indulged Spa + Wellness Retreat has also been renovated with an array of rejuvenating services and treatments.

The remodel was completed by New York-based hospitality design firm Stonehill Taylor, bringing it modern aesthetics exemplifying the tropical essence of Florida.

Inspired by the local citrus groves of Orlando, the resort's modern design pops with blue-greens, crisp white, and accents of terracotta.

Along with new carpeting, signage, and light fixtures in the corridors, the rooms provide distinct and memorable decor elements including a ceiling design that emulates a sun canopy.

The resort's pool bar unifies the lobby's tropical theme with geometric palm-inspired tile, pool loungers and umbrellas, all offering a playful and vibrant feel throughout.

While not new, the ground-level rooms feature stunning lanai-style accommodations circling the pool for resort-style ambience.

As an Official Walt Disney World