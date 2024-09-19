SeaWorld Orlando Announces World’s First Fully Immersive Arctic Flying Theater Opening in 2025

SeaWorld Orlando has revealed plans for its new attraction set to open in spring 2025.

What’s Happening:

The world’s first-of-its-kind Arctic flying theater will be coming to SeaWorld Orlando in spring of 2025.

This new attraction will allow visitors to “soar over icy landscapes, dive beneath frozen waters, and come face-to-face with some of the planet’s most magnificent creatures.”

This adventure puts guests in the midst of the action, featuring beluga whales, orcas, and walruses.

And you won't have to worry about the weather since this attraction is indoors.

The minimum height requirement for this attraction is 39 inches, allowing the family to enjoy this ride together.

Guests will begin this 4:30-minute experience in one of the attraction's two immersive multi-level theaters, each designed to hold 30 riders.

Visitors will immerse themselves in the Arctic environment, observing breathtaking visuals both aerially and beneath the water's surface, featuring the beautiful Aurora Borealis and pristine, unspoiled regions of the Arctic.

The award-winning production team utilized specialized filming equipment designed for this project, enabling them to capture the diverse Arctic environment in remarkable detail from some of its most isolated regions.

Guests will be taken to extraordinary locations featuring vibrant green landscapes as well as snow-covered panoramas and pristine waters rich in marine life.

What They're Saying:

Jon Peterson, President of SeaWorld Orlando: “We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind attraction to SeaWorld Orlando. This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research. As guests disembark from the attraction, they’ll find themselves in the awe-inspiring wonder of one of the world’s most remote places, face-to-face with some of those very animals found within the Arctic such as beluga whales, walruses and more. By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages.”