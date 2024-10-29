Get A Sneak Peek Of The Terrifying Animated Figures Featured In Signature Dark Universe Attraction At Universal Epic Universe

I'd say, "Eat your heart out, Harry" but these monsters might.

We’re a few months away from the opening of the newest major theme park in Central Florida, Universal’s Epic Universe, and Universal Orlando is showing off some of the animated figures that guests will encounter in what will be their most terrifying attraction yet – Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is sharing their first, up-close glimpse of some of the animated figures of the Universal Monsters that will appear in the new Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment at the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, opening next May.

The new ride will feature 14 of what Universal describes as “the most ambitious and life-like animated figures ever created,” each one depicting one of the legendary Universal Monsters as they prey upon guests in what Universal is calling their “most terrifying attraction yet.”

The new experience is the signature ride in the new realm, Dark Universe, at the new park, which celebrates the classic Universal Monsters in a new world built just for them.

In the new Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, guests venture deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed.

And some of those monsters include:

Frankenstein’s Monster

“Frankenstein’s Monster walks tall at nine feet and weighs over 800 pounds. Guests will first encounter this figure within the queue of the attraction – where he will actually walk within Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s lab during the preshow.”

The Wolf Man

“Among the monsters unleashed within the attraction is the fearsome Wolf Man. As guests try to escape the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, they’ll come within inches of his razor-sharp teeth and jagged claws.”

The Creature From The Black Lagoon

“Guests will also witness the amphibious “Gill-man” emerge from the inky depths of the Black Lagoon, ready to terrorize guests alongside his fellow monsters.”

Dracula

(Pictured at the top of the page) “No creature of the night strikes terror into the hearts of mortals like the iconic vampire, Dracula. And to Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s dismay, he is the most dangerous of monsters she’s trying to control. Guests will encounter Dracula at various moments throughout the attraction, as he’s behind the horde of enraged monsters terrorizing the Manor.”

For those not brave enough to experience Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, the legendary Universal Monsters will be roaming Dark Universe, allowing guests to have the opportunity to meet, greet, and take photos.

Throughout the realm, guests can expect encounters with Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein, as well as other inhabitants like Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant Ygor. Other entertainment, including “an eccentric monster hunter” and a musician who sings and tells tales of the monsters will also be found once the park opens on May 22nd, 2025.

Universal Epic Universe will fully immerse guests in beloved stories that empower them to be the epic heroes of their adventures. Epic Universe creates an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment. Guests will explore five spectacularly themed worlds, an array of unique dining, shopping and entertainment experiences, and more. Epic Universe will also be adjacent to three new Universal hotels (co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels) – Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, and the majestic Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel.

To head to the new park, as well as the rest of the Universal Orlando Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel