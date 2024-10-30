The Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort Are Back Starting November 22nd

Returning holiday favorites include Grinchmas, Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal's Holiday Parade.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the details of its holiday celebration, which will start on Friday, November 22, and continue daily until Tuesday, December 31.

What’s Happening:

Get ready for the holidays at Universal Orlando Resort starting Friday, November 22, and continue daily until Tuesday, December 31.

In Park Experiences:

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure

The streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade will be beautifully decorated with festive ornaments, garlands, and twinkling lights, creating a magical ambiance for visitors during the holiday season at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Guests can indulge in a Hot Butterbeer while taking in special holiday performances by The Frog Choir, which showcases Hogwarts students with their large frogs in Hogsmeade, or join the vibrant tunes of the beloved Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley.

As night falls over Hogsmeade, the nighttime spectacle "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" returns, featuring a stunning projection display on Hogwarts Castle. This mesmerizing show captures the essence of Christmas and holiday cheer, drawing inspiration from cherished characters and stories from the Harry Potter films.

Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure

Guests have the opportunity to experience a live performance of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas , through the stage show, “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

, through the stage show, “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.” Seuss Landing provides guests with a direct path to Who-ville, surrounding them in holiday decorations.

Visitors can expect special visits from the Whos and a unique chance to snap a photo with the Grinch.

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida

Characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me, DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek , and Madagascar , alongside treasured holiday traditions, are showcased through large balloons and vibrant floats in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

DreamWorks Animation’s , and , alongside treasured holiday traditions, are showcased through large balloons and vibrant floats in Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. The enchanting procession concludes with a special visit from Santa Claus and the spectacular illumination of an impressive 80-foot Christmas tree at Universal Studios Florida.

The holiday celebrations continue with a variety of exciting activities for guests. They can enjoy themed food and beverages, explore seasonal merchandise at the newly introduced Holiday Tribute Store, and meet beloved characters in their festive attire, including the popular Earl the Squirrel.

Additionally, guests can participate in the new Holiday Nutcracker Hunt, a scavenger hunt that spans across Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk.

Holiday Add-Ons:

The Universal Holiday Tour (available for an additional cost)

Guests can enjoy a guided journey through popular holiday experiences across the destination with The Universal Holiday Tour, which includes:

An exclusive meet and greet with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max

Small plates, delectable desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages in Universal Studios Florida

Reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” in Universal Islands of Adventure

An exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida

An after-hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle”

Priority access to Universal Studios Florida’s newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast (subject to change and based on availability).

The Universal Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning November 25 through December 29, 2024, and can be booked by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays

Pricing begins at $79.99 per person (plus tax), and separate theme park admission with a 1-Day 2-Park Park-to-Park ticket is required.

Passholders

Annual and seasonal passholders are eligible for a $10 discount on each ticket purchased, provided they present a valid annual or seasonal pass.

Tickets can be acquired via the VIP Call Center at 1-866-346-9350 or by visiting the UOAP Lounge located in Universal Islands of Adventure. Note that blockout dates for seasonal passholders are in effect.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal Islands of Adventure (available for an additional cost)

Guests have the opportunity to enjoy a breakfast with the Grinch and beloved characters from Seuss Landing, featuring options such as Green Eggs and Ham and Cindy-Lou Who’s Belgian Waffles during “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast.”

This plated breakfast event is hosted at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal Islands of Adventure on select dates from November 22 to December 30, with pricing set at $58.99 plus tax for adults and $32.99 plus tax for children aged 3 to 9.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays

Premier and Preferred Passholders are eligible for a 20% discount on "The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast" by either calling (407)-224-7554 or making a purchase in person at the Front Gate or Guest Services. Reservations are required.

Additional Holiday Celebrations Around the Destination:

Holiday Celebrations at Universal Orlando’s Hotels

Guests can enjoy holiday festivities at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels, each beautifully decorated for the season. Special menus will be offered for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s, and visitors are encouraged to participate in a range of celebrations, including Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, Hanukkah menorah lighting events, and performances by wandering carolers, along with many other activities.

Guests are now able to enjoy savings of up to $450 on a four-night stay in a Garden View room at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

This offer includes complimentary Universal Express Unlimited ride access at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Additionally, Florida residents, as well as annual and seasonal passholders, can benefit from a 40% discount at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

Universal CityWalk

Universal CityWalk specialty entertainment and menu offerings at select venues, include:

The Green & Red Coconut Club at Red Coconut Club, where guests can enjoy live entertainment and themed holiday cocktails

A festive meet and greet with fan-favorite Earl the Squirrel during select dates from November 29–December 28 at CityWalk Plaza

Assorted seasonal food and beverage at Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen, and a seasonal milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

And more.