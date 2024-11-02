Starbucks x “Wicked” Discovery Series Launching Exclusively at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

These new Starbucks mugs are sure to be popular with fans of an upcoming highly-anticipated musical adaptation…
What’s Happening:
- Rejoicify! As Universal Destinations and Experiences continue to plug the highly anticipated release of Wicked on November 22nd, an exclusive new Starbucks collection is set to debut.
- The Starbucks x Wicked Discovery Series Mugs will arrive exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, starting November 7th.
- Starbucks’ Discovery Series is a collection that tells stories of each location through its iconic landmarks, unique food, local activities and people.
- These Wicked new additions include three iconic locations from the land of Oz, including Munchkinland, Emerald City and Shiz University.
- Can’t make it to the Universal parks? Starbucks locations across the country will have a variety of other Wicked-related items, with collections based on Elphaba, Glinda, and Emerald City.
- Even more exclusive Wicked merchandise, as well as unique food and beverage items, are coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando in the lead-up to the film’s release. Click here to see what’s coming.
