Starbucks x “Wicked” Discovery Series Launching Exclusively at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

These new Starbucks mugs are sure to be popular with fans of an upcoming highly-anticipated musical adaptation…

Rejoicify! As Universal Destinations and Experiences continue to plug the highly anticipated release of Wicked on November 22nd, an exclusive new Starbucks collection is set to debut.

The Starbucks x Wicked Discovery Series Mugs will arrive exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando.

Starbucks' Discovery Series is a collection that tells stories of each location through its iconic landmarks, unique food, local activities and people.

These Wicked new additions include three iconic locations from the land of Oz, including Munchkinland, Emerald City and Shiz University.

Can’t make it to the Universal parks? Starbucks locations across the country will have a variety of other Wicked-related items, with collections based on Elphaba, Glinda, and Emerald City.

Even more exclusive Wicked merchandise, as well as unique food and beverage items, are coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando in the lead-up to the film's release.

