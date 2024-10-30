Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in Early December

Experiences the park's most popular holiday offerings at this exclusive after-hours event.
Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can dance the night away and enjoy exclusive access to attractions during the latest Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood invites you to set your festive side free at the exclusive Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover, taking place on December 3rd and 4th, 2024.
  • The event will take place from 7:00–11:00 p.m. on both nights.
  • You’re invited to enjoy your favorite rides and experience the most popular seasonal festivities at this after-hours event! It’s the best way to get ahead of the holiday rush.
  • Pass Members will receive an email invite and can then visit the park’s website to RSVP.
  • Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass, however an advance online reservation is required, and space is limited.
  • RSVP starting Monday, November 4th after 11:15 a.m. to secure your spot!

