Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in Early December

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can dance the night away and enjoy exclusive access to attractions during the latest Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood invites you to set your festive side free at the exclusive Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover, taking place on December 3rd and 4th, 2024.
- The event will take place from 7:00–11:00 p.m. on both nights.
- You’re invited to enjoy your favorite rides and experience the most popular seasonal festivities at this after-hours event! It’s the best way to get ahead of the holiday rush.
- Pass Members will receive an email invite and can then visit the park’s website to RSVP.
- Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass, however an advance online reservation is required, and space is limited.
- RSVP starting Monday, November 4th after 11:15 a.m. to secure your spot!
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Pass Member Exclusive King Kong Magnet Available This November
- Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk
- Mini Monster Closes Permanently at Universal CityWalk
- Universal Studios Hollywood’s Grad Bash Returns for 2025
- Christmas Comes to Super Nintendo World as the 2024 Holiday Season Approaches
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com