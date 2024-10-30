Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in Early December

Experiences the park's most popular holiday offerings at this exclusive after-hours event.

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can dance the night away and enjoy exclusive access to attractions during the latest Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood invites you to set your festive side free at the exclusive Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover, taking place on December 3rd and 4th, 2024.

The event will take place from 7:00–11:00 p.m. on both nights.

You’re invited to enjoy your favorite rides and experience the most popular seasonal festivities at this after-hours event! It’s the best way to get ahead of the holiday rush.

Pass Members will receive an email invite and can then visit the park’s website

Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass, however an advance online reservation is required, and space is limited.

RSVP starting Monday, November 4th after 11:15 a.m. to secure your spot!

