Universal Studios Hollywood’s Grad Bash Returns for 2025

The popular Los Angeles area high school tradition is back again next year at the entertainment capital of LA.
Graduate High School Like a Movie Star:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that their Grab Bash celebration will return this coming spring.
- The annual event invites So Cal schools to participate in a private celebration of graduating seniors, where they can experience the theme park’s world-class attractions in addition to dance parties, DJs, and themed photo ops.
- Currently, schools looking to participate can book select nights now, including May 14th, 21st, and 28th.
- The park is also offering a special Jr. Grad Bash program for graduating 8th graders with available dates on May 1st and 8th.
- Grad Bash offers standard and premium packages that provide varying entrance times to the park. All include the Grad Bash special event from 9PM to 2AM.
- You can make reservations for the event here.
- This year’s event includes all of Universal Studios Hollywood’s headlining attractions, including exclusive access to Super Nintendo World and the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge attraction.
- Chaperones of the event also receive incredible perks, including:
- Free Park Admission
- Universal Express Unlimited
- Private Lounges with complimentary food and beverages
- Chair massages
- And more!
- Universal is committed to making sure students have a safe and memorable night allowing school administrators and chaperones to enjoy the night from the sidelines.
- School administrators interested in booking reservations for this unforgettable event can visit https://www.universalyouthprograms.com/graduation/ or email [email protected]
