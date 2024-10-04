“One Piece” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” Joining the Lineup of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal Fan Fest Nights

Two popular anime franchises will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood’s all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights event debuting in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed on stage today at L.A. Comic Con that One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen will be a part of the all-new event coming to the park in April 2025.

and will be a part of the all-new event coming to the park in April 2025. Star Trek fans will also be able to walk through set elements from various series, including the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation and the bridge set piece featured in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard.

From the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Fan Fest Nights will capture the compelling worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime and cosplay, and invite theme parks guests and fans to partake in all-original and immersive, in-world experiences.

Here’s a rundown of what guests can look expect during the event: One Piece: This experience is inspired by the long-running global hit anime series, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, and follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew on their epic quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. Jujutsu Kaisen: This experience is also inspired by the widely popular Japanese manga and its anime adaptation follows high school student Yuji Itadori after he accidently becomes the host of a powerful curse and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: This experience will invite fans to step into the theme park’s immersive land to engage in new magical experiences from encountering magical creatures (including a Niffler!) and more. Star Trek: Inspired by the Star Trek universe that has entertained millions of fans, this exciting experience will boldly take guests on an immersive and thrilling adventure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D where they will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto the bridge, an original set piece featured in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard . Back to the Future: This exciting experience is inspired by the 1985 blockbuster Back to the Future movie. The groundbreaking adventure sparked one of the most successful trilogies in film history, won an Academy Award and launched a franchise that would go on to generate almost $1 billion globally. DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: This experience is inspired by the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D). On the heels of its acclaimed film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , and the smash hit video game Baldur’s Gate 3 , D&D is celebrating 50 years of the WORLD’S GREATEST ROLEPLAYING GAME where more than 64 million D&D fans love rolling dice, slaying monsters and envisioning themselves as the amazing heroes they all are inside.



Attendees can also partake in specially themed food and new collections of merchandise, such as collectibles, apparel, drinkware, accessories and more.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will take place on the following dates: April 25th-27th May 2nd-4th May 9th-11th May 16th-18th

