Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty with a selection of scrumptious new menu items at the new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, plus new merchandise at the neighboring Sanrio Smile Shop.
What’s Happening:
- Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and the Sanrio Smile Shop, which recently opened at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, will be offering some special items in celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary.
- These special food and merchandise items will be available beginning Friday, November 1st – otherwise known as Hello Kitty Day. They’ll be available through December 31st.
- Items available at the one-of-a-kind Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe include a 50th Cookie Sandwich, 50th Anniversary Cake and Sparkling 50th Drink, which is a strawberry soda with coconut cream foam on top.
- Prepared by Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Chef Julia Thrash, the limited-time offerings join other Hello Kitty and Friends-themed sweet treats, including Hello Kitty Mousse Dome, Seasonal Mousse Domes, Strawberry Cake, Berry & Cream Churro, Macaron Set and Hello Kitty Cookie.
- The venue also serves supercute signature beverages, including Hello Kitty Strawberry Green Iced Tea, My Melody Lemonade, Kuromi Berry Iced Tea, Tuxedosam Lemonade, Keroppi Matcha Latte, Chococat Frozen Mocha.
- Two new hot drinks – the Mocha Bow Bomb Latte and the Hot Chocolate Bow Bomb – will make their debut on November 1st.
- The celebratory line of merchandise at the Sanrio Smile Shop includes an array of Hello Kitty t-shirts, plush, ceramic mugs, tumblers, notepads, stationery kits, lanyards, cell phone bags and backpacks.
- You might also come across a selection of products themed in honor of the Hello Kitty and Friends Café, including bright pink aprons emblazoned with the cafe’s logo, magnets, signs and hats.
- Inside Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can meet with Hello Kitty in a new soft pastel pink dress that reflects her iconic sense of style while capturing her endearing timeless appeal.
- She can be found just outside the Animation Studio Store, which also offers a selection of Hello Kitty merchandise.
