Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Exclusive new items can be found at the recently opened Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty with a selection of scrumptious new menu items at the new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, plus new merchandise at the neighboring Sanrio Smile Shop.

Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and the Sanrio Smile Shop, which recently opened

These special food and merchandise items will be available beginning Friday, November 1st – otherwise known as Hello Kitty Day. They’ll be available through December 31st.

Items available at the one-of-a-kind Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe include a 50th Cookie Sandwich, 50th Anniversary Cake and Sparkling 50th Drink, which is a strawberry soda with coconut cream foam on top.

Prepared by Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Chef Julia Thrash, the limited-time offerings join other Hello Kitty and Friends-themed sweet treats, including Hello Kitty Mousse Dome, Seasonal Mousse Domes, Strawberry Cake, Berry & Cream Churro, Macaron Set and Hello Kitty Cookie.

The venue also serves supercute signature beverages, including Hello Kitty Strawberry Green Iced Tea, My Melody Lemonade, Kuromi Berry Iced Tea, Tuxedosam Lemonade, Keroppi Matcha Latte, Chococat Frozen Mocha.

Two new hot drinks – the Mocha Bow Bomb Latte and the Hot Chocolate Bow Bomb – will make their debut on November 1st.

The celebratory line of merchandise at the Sanrio Smile Shop includes an array of Hello Kitty t-shirts, plush, ceramic mugs, tumblers, notepads, stationery kits, lanyards, cell phone bags and backpacks.

You might also come across a selection of products themed in honor of the Hello Kitty and Friends Café, including bright pink aprons emblazoned with the cafe’s logo, magnets, signs and hats.

She can be found just outside the Animation Studio Store, which also offers a selection of Hello Kitty merchandise.