Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Exclusive King Kong Magnet Available This November

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members will have another reason to visit the park this November – an exclusive new magnet.

  • This new collectible magnet is fit for a king… King Kong that is!
  • Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can pick up a new, free King Kong magnet beginning this Friday, November 1st.
  • Celebrating the conclusion of the 60th anniversary of the legendary Studio Tour, the King Kong magnet will be available all November, while supplies last.
  • Pass Members can pick the complimentary magnet up inside the park at the Universal Studio Store. Simply show your Annual or Season Pass.
  • Click here to see how else Universal Studios Hollywood has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour.

