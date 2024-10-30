Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Exclusive King Kong Magnet Available This November

The complementary magnet pays tribute to a beloved element of the park’s Studio Tour, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members will have another reason to visit the park this November – an exclusive new magnet.

WHat’s Happening:

This new collectible magnet is fit for a king… King Kong that is!

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can pick up a new, free King Kong magnet beginning this Friday, November 1st.

Celebrating the conclusion of the 60th anniversary of the legendary Studio Tour, the King Kong magnet will be available all November, while supplies last.

Pass Members can pick the complimentary magnet up inside the park at the Universal Studio Store. Simply show your Annual or Season Pass.

