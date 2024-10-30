Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Exclusive King Kong Magnet Available This November

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members will have another reason to visit the park this November – an exclusive new magnet.
WHat’s Happening:
- This new collectible magnet is fit for a king… King Kong that is!
- Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can pick up a new, free King Kong magnet beginning this Friday, November 1st.
- Celebrating the conclusion of the 60th anniversary of the legendary Studio Tour, the King Kong magnet will be available all November, while supplies last.
- Pass Members can pick the complimentary magnet up inside the park at the Universal Studio Store. Simply show your Annual or Season Pass.
- Click here to see how else Universal Studios Hollywood has celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Studio Tour.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk
- Mini Monster Closes Permanently at Universal CityWalk
- Universal Studios Hollywood’s Grad Bash Returns for 2025
- Christmas Comes to Super Nintendo World as the 2024 Holiday Season Approaches
- “One Piece” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” Joining the Lineup of Universal Fan Fest Nights
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com