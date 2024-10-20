Mini Monster Closing Permanently at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Mini Monster, a cafe specializing in boba tea, will be closing permanently at Universal CityWalk Hollywood later this week.
- Originally opening over 7 years ago in Universal CityWalk, Mini Monster offers flavorful teas and bobas, such as Honey Milk Tea, Thai Tea or a Rainbow Cloud – a dessert drink topped with spun-to-order cotton candy and fruity pebbles.
- The store’s Instagram account shared that due to a decision beyond their control, Mini Monster will be closing at CityWalk after Wednesday, October 23rd.
- In sharing the news, Mini Monster stated that, as a small business, they’re often at the mercy of the landlord. “Even when you do well, rising rents can make it impossible to afford, and sometimes a landlord may simply choose not to renew a lease. We invested our resources and energy into building this location, hoping to stay indefinitely.”
- Universal has been making a number of changes to this area of CityWalk recently, including the opening of the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop.
- At this time, Universal has shared no update regarding their future plans for this location.
- Mini Monster continues to operate four locations worldwide, including two in Southern California – one in Long Beach and one at the Anaheim Packing District.
