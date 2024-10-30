Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Passholder Perks for Holidays at Universal 2024

Passholders will receive exclusive discounts, early access, food and merchandise during the 2024 holiday season.

Universal Orlando has revealed the full line-up of Annual Passholder perks for this year’s Holidays at Universal, which kicks off on November 22nd.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort

The event kicks off on Friday, November 22nd and runs daily through Tuesday, December 31st.

These exclusive Passholder perks will have you feeling merry. Join the holiday celebration from the parks to the hotels to Universal CityWalk, with entertainment, food, and fun around every corner. $10 off Universal's Holiday Tour: Don't miss this limited-time-only walking tour. Passholders enjoy $10 off the regular price. More details on the tour can be found here 20% off The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast (Premier and Preferred only): Savor a Grinchy good morning feast with the mean, green one himself. Passholders enjoy an extra treat – 20% off the regular price – select dates from Nov. 22nd to Dec. 30th.



