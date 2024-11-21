Interactive Baby Niffler Toy Arrives at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Discover Universal Blog has shared a new interactive plush available for purchase at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The new Baby Niffler interactive toy has finally arrived at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, according to Universal’s Discover Universal Blog.
- Inspired by the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film series, the adorable and greedy magical creature arrived at the theme park on October 30th.
- The new toy is promised to be your perfect partner on your various magical adventures.
- Resembling a platypus with black fur, the baby niffler is capable of being secured to your shoulder via magnet. The toy also comes with a shiny gold Galleon coin that activates the toy when touched to the Baby Niffler’s beak.
- Featuring head movements, blinking eyes, and niffler noises, this companion will come to life bringing some extra magic to your Wizarding World adventures.
- The irresistibly cute toy can even nuzzle its head into you and snore peacefully.
- You can find the $59 Baby Niffler interactive toy throughout Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade’s immersive retail locations.
