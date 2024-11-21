Interactive Baby Niffler Toy Arrives at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Adopt your own life-like magical companion for your Wizarding World adventures.

The Discover Universal Blog has shared a new interactive plush available for purchase at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

What’s Happening:

The new Baby Niffler interactive toy has finally arrived at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, according to Universal’s Discover Universal

Inspired by the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film series, the adorable and greedy magical creature arrived at the theme park on October 30th.

The new toy is promised to be your perfect partner on your various magical adventures.

Resembling a platypus with black fur, the baby niffler is capable of being secured to your shoulder via magnet. The toy also comes with a shiny gold Galleon coin that activates the toy when touched to the Baby Niffler’s beak.

Featuring head movements, blinking eyes, and niffler noises, this companion will come to life bringing some extra magic to your Wizarding World adventures.

The irresistibly cute toy can even nuzzle its head into you and snore peacefully.

You can find the $59 Baby Niffler interactive toy throughout Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade’s immersive retail locations.

