LEGOLAND California Kicks Off Holidays at LEGOLAND Festivities by Giving Special Gift to Local Ronald McDonald House Charities

The event now takes place on select nights through the end of the year.

As part of the fun of the Holidays at LEGOLAND event at the LEGOLAND California Resort, the popular destination has donated a special gift to Ronald McDonald House charities.

What’s Happening:

California Resort recently brought a special preview of the Park’s “Holidays at LEGOLAND” event to families. Ahead of the celebration, the LEGOLAND California donated $35,000 to help support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Southern California in their mission to provide vital support to families with children undergoing treatment for serious health conditions.

Volunteers from Merlin's Magic Wand, the official children’s charity of Merlin Entertainments (Owner of LEGOLAND California), served lunch to the families, who were also treated to special entertainment and activities from the Park's winter celebration, including the Park's carolers, LEGO costume characters, LEGO building, holiday gifts, and a surprise visit from LEGO Santa and his elves.

More About Holidays at LEGOLAND:

Holidays at LEGOLAND, the resort’s annual holiday event, kicks off November 23rd, 2024 at LEGOLAND California, taking place on select dates through January 5th, 2025.

As part of the festivities, for the first time ever, guests can train to become an elf at the new Elf Training Academy, taking “elfies” with the all-new LEGO elf characters, Ivy and Frode. They can also master their jolly good dance moves at the new Holly Hype Dance Party.

Guests can also mail letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox to send to the North Pole, with the help of eager elves at the North Pole Postal Service.

Taking place on December 6th, guests can attend a special evening that will feature the lighting of the Park’s enormous LEGO Christmas tree, decked out with more than 500 LED lights and 40 LEGO candles, followed by an impressive fireworks display.

This will be the first of the season’s firework shows happening every Saturday in December and nightly between December 21st and 30th.

Best of all, all holiday festivities, including the tree lighting ceremony, are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

What They’re Saying:

"Our partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities through Merlin's Magic Wand, is more than just a collaboration; it represents a deep and lasting commitment to supporting families during their most challenging times. Today, we’re honored to present Ronald McDonald House Charities with $35,000 to help further their important mission of providing care to families when they need it most.” Chuck Day, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego: “It’s through partnerships with organizations like LEGOLAND California Resort that our families are able to experience a sense of normalcy – an invaluable feeling around the holiday season. Whether it’s bringing magical experiences right to the House, or generous donations that allow us to provide necessities and services to our families every single day, we’re honored to have support from Merlin’s Magic Wand in keeping families close.”

“It’s through partnerships with organizations like LEGOLAND California Resort that our families are able to experience a sense of normalcy – an invaluable feeling around the holiday season. Whether it’s bringing magical experiences right to the House, or generous donations that allow us to provide necessities and services to our families every single day, we’re honored to have support from Merlin’s Magic Wand in keeping families close.” Melissa Puls, chief development officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California: "LEGOLAND California Resort’s remarkable generosity removes barriers for families with children undergoing life-saving treatments, enabling them to stay close to the care they need while accessing critical support through our 11 RMHC Southern California programs. Their gift not only sustains these vital services but also brings moments of joy and comfort to families facing unimaginable challenges. We are honored to celebrate this act of kindness alongside our friends at RMHC San Diego, showcasing the transformative power of community and compassion during the holiday season."