House of MinaLima Harry Potter Pop-Up Shop Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Harry Potter-inspired items from the legendary House of MinaLima are now available at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What’s Happening:
- After opening a pop-up shop within the Universal Studios Store at Universal CityWalk Orlando this past January, the House of MinaLima will also be setting up shop at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- As of today, November 25th, guests can check out the MinaLima pop-shop at the Universal Studio Store within the theme park.
- Founded by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, Studio MinaLima designed some of the most renowned and loved film props from the Harry Potter film franchise such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet and the Black Family Tapestry.
- At House of MinaLima in Universal Studios Hollywood, fans can shop an extensive range of authentic, magical keepsakes including stationery, home décor, accessories and more.
- The pop-up will also have a curated collection of limited-edition art prints, featuring MinaLima-created graphic designs.
- House of MinaLima shops can be found across the globe, including their flagship headquarters in London, UK, along with pop-up stores in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, New York City and Orlando.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Tasty Treats and Festive Apparel Abound as the Holidays Come to Universal Studios Hollywood
- Photos: “Wicked” Defies Gravity at Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk LA with Food, Merchandise, Costumes, More
- Starbucks x “Wicked” Discovery Series Launching Exclusively at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood
- Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in Early December
- Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary with New Menu Items and Merchandise at Universal CityWalk
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com