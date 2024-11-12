Photos: “Wicked” Defies Gravity at Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk LA with Food, Merchandise, Costumes, More

There's also a fun photo op near the entrance and gifts available at Starbucks.

This morning Laughing Place was invited over to Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California to check out the theme park’s (and its adjacent outdoor shopping district CityWalk) new offerings tied to the upcoming release of the highly anticipated feature film Wicked. Check out my photos from today’s visit below!

One of the first things guests might notice upon entering CityWalk is that the AMC Universal Cinema is decked out in Wicked’s key art all over its entrance.

But inside the theater’s lobby is where the really cool Wicked stuff is– actual screen-worn costumes for the characters of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Ervio), Glinda (Ariana Grande), Fiero (Jonathan Bailey), and Boq (Ethan Slater). Not coincidentally, this AMC at CityWalk will be playing Wicked in several different formats, including IMAX.

Across the way at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, the restaurant is offering an “Ozitively Pink & Green Milkshake” flavored with strawberry and key lime, plus whipped topping, cookie crumbs, and a white-chocolate disk decorated with the Wicked logo.

Meandering further down through CityWalk, one will come across the UNIVRS gift shop, which is similarly adorned with Wicked imagery. “Fantastic fashions” are available within.

Inside Universal Studios Hollywood itself, the Hollywood & Dine counter-service restaurant is surrounded by Wicked banners, with even more decor themed to the movie in the location’s interior.

A special Wicked menu offers food items such as the Bewitching Bacon Burger, Grilltastical Chicken Wrap, Lemonlicious Poppy Seed Salad, Drizzmatic Corn Dog, Roastified Corn Flatbread and Apple Pie Funnelist Cake. There are also two different alcoholic beverages (the Ozmopolitan and Spellbinding Collins) and one non-alcoholic drink (Ozdust Punch) available at Hollywood & Dine.

Next door in the Feature Presentation Store, guests will find a wide variety of Wicked merchandise, plus displays of actual props from the film.

Even Starbucks is getting in on the action with exclusive Wicked mugs only available at Universal Parks. In Hollywood, they’re at both the Universal Studios and CityWalk locations.

And before you leave Universal Studios Hollywood, don’t forget to stop by the Wicked photo op located near the park entrance. There’s also a QR code you can scan for a special offer from Frandango.

Wicked opens nationwide on Friday, November 22nd. Universal Studios Hollywood is open daily in Universal City, California. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the theme park’s official website.