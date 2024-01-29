New House Of Minalima Pop-Up Shop Now Open at Universal Orlando

A limited-time pop-up retail experience has opened at Universal CityWalk, with House of Minalima arriving at the Universal Studios Store.

Starting today, Universal Orlando Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – at the Universal Studios Store in Universal CityWalk.

Founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima designed some of the most renowned and loved film props such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet and the Black Family Tapestry.

This limited-time experience will allow Wizarding World fans to shop a variety of authentic, MinaLima-designed magical keepsakes such as prints, journals, stationery, home décor, accessories and more.

House of MinaLima shops have delighted fans around the globe with its flagship headquarters in London, UK and pop-up stores in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris and New York City before its highly-anticipated stop at Universal Orlando Resort.

The Universal Studio Store is located at Universal CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort, and serves as one of the largest retail locations at the resort. Whether you want to gear up for parks or take the fun home, this store has exclusive merch you can’t get anywhere else. Wear your Hogwarts house with pride, dress for mischief with Illumination’s Minions and pick up superhero essentials. There’s all kinds of awesome in store, and it’s centrally located at Universal CityWalk, before going to either Universal’s Islands of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida.

