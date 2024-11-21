Tasty Treats and Festive Apparel Abound as the Holidays Come to Universal Studios Hollywood

‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood – with the return of Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and for the first time, Christmas comes to Super Nintendo World.
What’s Happening:
- Super Nintendo World joins this year’s festivities with holiday décor, inviting guests to celebrate alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad within the Mushroom Kingdom.
- Guests can shop for new, exclusive holiday-themed merchandise, including a holiday sweater featuring a snowman adorned in a Mario cap and scarf, a Mario snowman plush and a Mario snowman headband, along with apparel, drinkware and more.
- Toadstool Cafe will sweeten up their menu with an all-new holiday treat as a complement to its popular menu items.
- Grinchmas returns to the Upper Lot to celebrate the spirit of the Who-lidays, with an assortment of fun holiday favorites available to purchase, including an “Always Naughty” Grinch Spirit Jersey and a “Dashing through the Nope!” women’s boxy fit t-shirt along with pins, key chains, blanket, home décor and other apparel.
- This year, Grinchmas serves up an array of tempting items available at the “Who-bilicious Treats” venue located within Universal Plaza. Highlights include such whimsical favorites as Who Pudding, Whoville Present Cookie, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Donut, 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll, Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie and The Grinch Heart Lemonade.
- Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter spellbinds with a collection of treasures and treats offering unique magical gifts for friends and family, from a new line of sherpa items, including a blanket, backpack and trapper hat, to bespoke ornaments, stationery, apparel and home décor inspired by the Wizarding World.
- You’ll feel like a true Brit with traditional holiday-themed fare, such as the English Holiday Meal and Pumpkin Pasty, plus a selection of Butterbeer – hot, cold or frozen.
- Over at Universal CityWalk, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will offer a new seasonal milkshake, the Wintermint Spice Shake, available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room.
- Voodoo Doughnut will feature all-new, seasonal doughnuts such as the Candy Cane, Grandma’s Hot Cocoa, Peppermint Chocolate Bar and Snowball to celebrate the holiday season.
- Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up a variety of festive-themed drinks, including Champurrado, Chestnut Horchata, Mistletoe Mule and Apple Cider Margarita.
- NBC Sports Grill & Brew cheers to the holidays with a tasty Peppermint Mocha Martini, while VIVO Italian Kitchen presents a new dish, Aranci, which is comprised of crispy-fried risotto, sun-dried tomatoes, pancetta, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Grana Padano cheese, marinara, balsamic glaze and oregano.
- Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood takes place daily from Friday, November 29th through Monday, January 6th, 2025.
