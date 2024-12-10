Track Mickey Mouse’s Journey Bringing Toys to Children Around The World

This year's Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive features a Mickey "tracker" to follow his visits around the world.
- The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive aims to spread joy and happiness to children and families in need during the holiday season.
- In this initiative, Mickey Mouse takes center stage in delivering toys, with the goal of creating joyful moments for those who are less fortunate.
- Experience the magical moments that unfold as Mickey sets out on his mission, using the Mickey Tracker.
- Mickey chose the Disney Store Times Square as the perfect spot to gather toys for his holiday delivery mission. Alongside Disney VoluntEARS, he selected gifts for children of all ages, including plush toys and games.
- With Disney Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad and representatives from Toys for Tots and the Marines, they loaded numerous gifts for New York children.
- Before leaving, Mickey and the Disney Store team surprised the Marine Toys for Tots Program with a donation of 10,000 toys from the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.
- For over a century, Disney has brought joy to families, and this holiday season continues with the 2024 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting Toys for Tots.
- Disney is contributing over 110,000 toys, alongside donations from families and fans.
- The Disney Store plays a key role through charitable contributions and volunteer efforts while engaging employees, cast members, and local communities to create joyful moments and strengthen connections.
- You can contribute to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive until December 24, 2024, or by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to a U.S. Disney Store or designated locations at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs until December 13, 2024.
