From Mini Mix-Its to Pastels: Previewing New 2025 Disney Merchandise Collections

Disney has shared a preview of some of its new 2025 merchandise collections that will begin to roll out in January.

2025 is almost upon us, and a variety of new merchandise collections are coming to Disney Store, Walt Disney World, and the Disneyland Resort beginning in January.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

First up is the newest plush sensation, Disney Mini Mix-Its – pint-sized plushies come with removable hats, allowing to to create endless style combinations.

They're designed for life on the go, featuring a handy strap on the back that lets you attach them to your favorite bag, so you can take your new pals with you wherever you roam.

Next up are the Disney “Ear”esistibles Vinyl Earhat Collectibles. These miniature, vinyl figurine ear hats feature designs that honor some of Disney’s greatest moments, like the nostalgic Mickey Mouse Club Earhat, and so many more magical designs to come.

The Pastel Character Series will consist of a collection of accessories bringing Disney characters to life in pastel shades, all made from irresistibly soft faux-shearling fabric.

What better character to kick the collection off than the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, who'll appear as a pastel headband and a Loungefly bag.

Winnie the Pooh will get a Pin of the Month Series in 2025, where each month you’ll discover a new pin that brings Pooh and his pals to life, capturing the lovable spirit of the Hundred Acre Wood.

A cute display frame featuring a map of the Hundred Acre Wood will also be available.

Beginning in January 2025, these new collections will begin to drop at Disney Store and Walt Disney World, with a selection available at the Disneyland Resort.

Select items will also be available at global Disney Parks and Disney Store locations, including Disney Store London, Disneyland Paris

