Winnie the Pooh Bee-Costumed Plushes from Disney Store Japan Now Available in the U.S.

Pooh Bear and his pals are in their Bee best.

Winnie the Pooh plushes that were produced for Disney Store Japan are now available for purchase on the American version of the Disney Store site as well.

A series of four different Winnie the Pooh

Each of the plushes depicts a Winnie the Pooh character – Winnie the Pooh, Roo, Piglet and Eeyore – dressed in a bee costume.

The description for each provides a backstory for those costumes, reading “‘Aim me at the bees, please,’ said Pooh to Christopher Robin as he schemed yet again to steal their honey, his favorite treat. While it might not fool the bees, he's recruited some friends to go undercover as backup.”

Winnie the Pooh as Bee Plush- Disney Store Japan $26.99

Piglet as Bee Plush – Disney Store Japan $22.99

Roo as Bee Plush – Disney Store Japan $22.99

Eeyore as Bee Plush – Disney Store Japan $22.99

Somewhat oddly, despite all being the same size, the Winnie the Pooh as Bee plush is more expensive than the others, retailing for $26.99, vs. $22.99 for his pals.Title character inflation at work?

The Winnie the Pooh bee plushes are all currently available at DisneyStore.com

