Fall is officially here and it’s it time for Disney fans to visit the woods! By that we mean the Hundred Acre Woods! Winnie the Pooh and friends are back at Disney Store on a new assortment of apparel styles for adults and kids that feature the smiling faces of your favorite characters.

Disney Store is taking guests on another playful journey to the “enchanted neighborhood of Christopher’s [Robin] childhood days.”

Just in time for the change in the season the Winnie the Pooh Collection is ready for fall. One of the best styles featured in the merch drop is a bomber jacket with a denim bodice and canvas sleeves. Embroidered on the back is an image of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger surrounded by the words “100 Acre Hunny Club.”

Winnie the Pooh Varsity Jacket for Adults

If the jacket isn’t your preferred look there are other styles in the collection including: T-Shirts Pajamas Hats Bags Sweatshirts Ornaments Pins

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids

Winnie the Pooh and Rabbit Back to Front T-shirt for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Fashion Sweatshirt for Women

Winnie the Pooh Knit Bucket Hat for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Baseball Cap for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Plush Backpack

Winnie the Pooh Crossbody Bag

Winnie the Pooh Sleep Set for Women

Winnie the Pooh Nightshirt for Women

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin Teddy Bear Day 2024 Pin – Limited Edition

Winnie the Pooh Sketchbook Ornament

