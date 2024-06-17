Calling all Winne the Pooh fans! The Hundred Acre Wood crew has brought their charm to a new assortment of apparel and housewares at Disney Store.

Set off on an adventure with Winnie the Pooh and his pals through a new collection at Disney Store. Whether you’re looking for cute accessories to brighten up your kitchen and office or are ready to show off new styles in their Disney wardrobe, there’s something here for everyone!

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Woven Shirt for Adults

For the kitchen fans can keep their sweet treat in a Pooh-themed “Hunny” pot which is actually a cookie Jar!. Decorated with dripping honey, and a sweet swarm for bees, you can guard your favorite snacks in this cute container.

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar

As for apparel the whole family will love the T-shirts, hoodies, and rain jackets designed for adults and kids so everyone can mix and match with the beloved characters.

Other items in the collection include kitchen towels, a mini backpack, slippers, and a decorative lamp.

Winnie the Pooh styles are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Mini Backpack

Winnie the Pooh Lamp

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Kitchen Towel

Tigger T-Shirt for Kids – Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh T-Shirt for Kids

Winnie the Pooh Packable Hooded Rain Jacket for Adults

Winnie the Pooh Plush Slippers for Adults

