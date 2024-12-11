Disney+ Releases Trailer for “The Simpsons” Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

Disney+ has released the trailer for The Simpsons upcoming holiday special, O C’mon All Ye Faithful.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has revealed the trailer for The Simpsons brand-new holiday special, titled O C’mon All Ye Faithful, which is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on December 17.
- Derren Brown makes a special guest appearance in the holiday episode, featuring musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix.
- This Christmas-themed double episode is being released to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons original Christmas special, which first aired on December 17, 1989.
About O C’mon All Ye Faithful:
- Famous British mentalist Derren Brown comes to Springfield, using psychological methods and theatrical charm to boost the town's Christmas spirit.
- When Homer is hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a wave of joy, encouraging the townspeople to reassess their beliefs and reflect on the true meaning of a "miracle."
More Entertainment News:
- Hulu Picks Up Channel 4 Comedy “Big Boys”
- 97th Oscars to Stream Live Alongside ABC Broadcast
- Nominations from The Walt Disney Company for the 2025 Golden Globes
- Five Disney Movies and Television Series Chosen as AFI Honorees
- Disney Television Programming Earns Nearly 40 Nominations for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com