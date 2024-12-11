Disney+ Releases Trailer for “The Simpsons” Holiday Special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful”

Derren Brown guest stars in the holiday episode and features musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix.
Disney+ has released the trailer for The Simpsons upcoming holiday special, O C’mon All Ye Faithful.

  • Disney+ has revealed the trailer for The Simpsons brand-new holiday special, titled O C’mon All Ye Faithful, which is set to premiere exclusively on the platform on December 17.
  • Derren Brown makes a special guest appearance in the holiday episode, featuring musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix.
  • This Christmas-themed double episode is being released to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Simpsons original Christmas special, which first aired on December 17, 1989.

  • Famous British mentalist Derren Brown comes to Springfield, using psychological methods and theatrical charm to boost the town's Christmas spirit.
  • When Homer is hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a wave of joy, encouraging the townspeople to reassess their beliefs and reflect on the true meaning of a "miracle."

