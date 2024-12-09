Nominations from The Walt Disney Company for the 2025 Golden Globes

The nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes have been announced and plenty of Disney related projects have been nominated in the 82nd annual awards ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- The nominees were revealed in a ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.
- The Walt Disney Company has a wide number of nominations this year – ranging from motion pictures such as Alien: Romulus and Inside Out 2, to popular FX series such as The Bear and Shōgun.
- The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Golden Globes website.
- The 2025 Golden Globes show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is set to air live on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
Disney Golden Globe Nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- A Real Pain
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Inside Out 2
- Moana 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Alien: Romulus
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Inside Out 2
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
- Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Best Television Series – Drama
- Shōgun
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun