Nominations from The Walt Disney Company for the 2025 Golden Globes

A number of Disney projects have been nominated for The 82nd Annual Golden Globes, which airs Sunday, January 5th, 2025 on CBS and Paramount+
The nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes have been announced and plenty of Disney related projects have been nominated in the 82nd annual awards ceremony.

What’s Happening:

  • The nominees were revealed in a ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.
  • The Walt Disney Company has a wide number of nominations this year – ranging from motion pictures such as Alien: Romulus and Inside Out 2, to popular FX series such as The Bear and Shōgun.
  • The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Golden Globes website.
  • The 2025 Golden Globes show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is set to air live on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Disney Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • A Real Pain

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
  • Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Best Television Series – Drama

  • Shōgun

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear
  • Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

  • Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
