Nominations from The Walt Disney Company for the 2025 Golden Globes

The nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes have been announced and plenty of Disney related projects have been nominated in the 82nd annual awards ceremony.

What’s Happening:

The nominees were revealed in a ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The Walt Disney Company has a wide number of nominations this year – ranging from motion pictures such as Alien: Romulus Inside Out 2 FX The Bear and Shōgun

and The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Golden Globes website

The 2025 Golden Globes show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is set to air live on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Disney Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

A Real Pain

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Deadpool & Wolverine

Inside Out 2

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Best Television Series – Drama

Shōgun

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Ebon Moss–Bachrach – The Bear

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun