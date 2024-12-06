Five Disney Movies and Television Series Chosen as AFI Honorees

The annual top 10 lists are integral to award season predictions.

The American Film Institute (AFI) has revealed their list of 10 best films and television programs for the year, including several Disney honorees.

What’s Happening:

Variety

Featuring a list of blockbusters, indie breakouts and everything in between, the AFI Award honorees are a mainstay for predicting Award season nominations.

Their Top 10 list of movies and television programs included several entries from Disney’s 2024 lineup, specifically Searchlight, FX ABC

AFI, unlike other award ceremonies, doesn’t pick just one “winner” for their awards, embracing the diverse nature of storytelling.

Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO shared “AFI Awards is never about competition, but community. We look forward to bringing these artists together as one and celebrating their collective power to drive culture forward.”

Honorees will receive their awards at AFI’s annual private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 10th, 2025.

Disney’s honorees include:

AFI Motion Pictures of the Year

A Complete Unknown (Searchlight Pictures)

A Real Pain (Searchlight Pictures)

AFI Television Programs of the Year

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Shōgun (FX)

