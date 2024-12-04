Hulu Renews “Rivals” for a Second Season

The series Rivals is set to return for its second season.
What's Happening:
- Based on Jilly Cooper's highly praised bestseller, the show stars Emily Atack, Aidan Turner, and David Tennant, with season one ending on a cliffhanger.
- All episodes of the first season of Rivals can be streamed on Hulu.
About Rivals:
- Rivals, part of Cooper’s celebrated Rutshire Chronicles, is filled with humor, intricate romantic entanglements, and unforgettable characters.
- The story takes place against the backdrop of the dramatic, extravagant, and often shocking actions of the ambitious social elite in 1980s England, all within the fiercely competitive world of independent television.
Cast:
- Alex Hassell
- Bella Maclean
- Katherine Parkinson
- David Tennant
- Aidan Turner
- Nafessa Williams
- Emily Atack
- Catriona Chandler
- Oliver Chris
- Danny Dyer
- Rufus Jones
- Lisa McGrillis
- Luke Pasqualino
- Claire Rushbrook
- Victoria Smurfit
Credits:
- The series is created by Happy Prince, a division of ITV Studios, and can be accessed on Hulu in the United States as well as on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and other international markets.
- Executive producers include Cooper, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Laura Wade, and Jonny Richards.
What They're Saying:
- Jilly Cooper: “I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in Season 2!”
- Lee Mason, Disney+ EMEA scripted director: “It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s ‘Rivals’ – this autumn’s most talked about series. We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts. I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!”
